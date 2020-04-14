GCM hires boys hoops coach

After five years of being an underclassmen coach within the Goose Creek Memorial boys basketball program, Jamaal Haymon has seen the fruits of his labor finally pay off.
Haymon, 39, was named the program’s new head coach Monday by the GCM campus athletic coordinator Shannon Carter, following the departure of Marcus Ebow after a three-year stint saw one playoff appearance in 2018 and a tenure-best, 18-16 record this past season.
Haymon was the junior varsity coach for the past four seasons after starting off as a freshmen A coach and watched his young Patriots go 24-3 and win the district crown as a 6A program.
Next, he takes over a varsity team that will see more of its arsenal back next fall.
“I have learned a lot, seen a lot and have been a part of a successful program and been a part of building a program before,” Haymon said. “With my coaching history and the pedigree, “I have, I am ready to put some things I have learned in the past to use.
“I think we have a lot of talent in Baytown, so I have to put my head down and go to work and pour it into the kids.”
Haymon believes the Patriots could evolve into a “high level” program.
“It’s a good core and we have some good sophomores that will be juniors and some seniors that will helps a whole lot,” Haymon said. “We had a good freshmen team that won district – we’ve always had great freshmen classes. It’s about putting things together and creating a culture and success.”
Admittedly, the COVID-19 pandemic puts a damper on some of a new coach’s designs as the players can’t assemble and get in the gym, but Haymon hopes to be a tempo team and get his GCM roster getting up and down the floor.
“In a perfect world we are going to be focused on being conditioned, a little bit stronger and getting a little bit faster,” Haymon said. “We want to shoot it a little bit better and open up the floor. We want to get after teams defensively.”
Haymon began coaching in Tennessee, following a collegiate playing career that saw him at Central Arkansas University before playing his final year at Oklahoma City University.
He took a trip to Europe shortly after to play on a travel squad in Luxembourg, before leaving the game upon getting an offer to play in a secondary professional league in that country.
“It was one of those things where I had a wife and kids and they weren’t going to pay me that much money,” Haymon said. “I would have made two grand a year. It wasn’t worth it, but Luxembourg is a very beautiful country. When you have a family it’s about taking care of them.”
