Baytown’s Ava Martinez and Amber Salazar secured a bid to the AVP Juniors East Coast Championship in Clearwater, Florida in November.  They competed in the AVP Americas Junior’s 1 Star qualifying event finishing in second place. This is the first time the duo has paired up for a beach volleyball tournament.  They finished third in pool play but made it to the gold bracket for playoffs. 

