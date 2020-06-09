Goose Creek Memorial High School has hired its third head softball coach in as many years.
Rachel Smith takes the reins of the program following a year as an assistant on the Lady Patriots bench and a season of working with the volleyball program.
Cirby Vest was head coach last year and succeeded Marissa Koetting. Both women had no previous experience at GCM.
“She’s a good, young coach who will stabilize the program and has great playing experience,” GCM athletic coordinator Shannon Carter said.
Smith is a Sterling High School graduate who moved on to play collegiate softball at NCAA Division I McNeese State, graduating in 2017.
She will lead a former city rival after excelling for the Lady Rangers until 2013.
“I am alright with it,” Smith said. “We are all – with Robert E. Lee – going to be in the same district so that will be interesting. DJ (Warner) coached me when she was an assistant coach at Sterling so I am pretty familiar with her. It’s going to be fun having all three schools competing against one another.
“Being back in Baytown was what I wanted from the beginning: That’s is in my heart,” Smith said. “I grew up here and I am excited to bring a lot of my knowledge to the girls and they know me from last year.”
Warner is the head coach at Sterling.
“I want the girls to compete,” Smith said. “They are aware I did go to Sterling, but you play everyone the same and everyone is your biggest competitor every day.
Before coming to GCM, Smith helped with both sports at Crosby in 2017-2019.
“I had some great mentors and learned so much over there,” Smith said.
Smith learned a lot from seeing the past softball season shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I am a special education teacher and to communicate virtually was really hard and having to communicate with my kids was something new,” Smith said. “But that has helped me as a coach since you have to coach those kids a long and I did in that time had to communicate with the softball girls virtually as well. Having good communication is important as a coach: You have to communicate clearly and effectively your vision for the team.”
Smith was the varsity assistant under Vest and was the JV head coach.
“They have some great young kids too,” Smith said. “These girls are hungrier than they were before. They are asking, ‘what can I do?’ ‘Do you have any drills for me?’ ‘What can I do to get better?’ That’s as awesome as a coach: To have kids ask you that stuff.”
GCM went 4-12 until the season was shut down and Smith is a proponent of bringing an approach to the game that focuses on the mental.
“You are only as strong as what’s between the ears,” Smith said. “We have a lot of young girls that like to compete and that’s a good thing.
“We have a clean slate right now and start from the ground up and work on the fundamentals – that’s what I am all about. We have that extra skill hour during the summer, and we are going to use that to our advantage.”
