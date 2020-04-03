It is official: The spring sports season is closing in on either becoming apseudo-summer one or maybe even not one at all.
The University Interscholastic League (UIL) has pushed its date of possible relaunching sports competitions to May 5 – which would be just over six weeks since the state’s spring activities were put on lock down.
So what does that mean for area teams? The spring saw some early breakout performances by several local teams eyeballing postseason spots.
Now they have to wait for another month.
Sterling baseball player Ryan Flores sees all sides of the need for the halt while understanding the frustration of what it has led to.
“The focus is off of the season for me and I’m more focused on getting stronger and getting prepared so when the season does come, I’ll be ready,” Flores said. “However, the worst-case scenario is the season does not happen, but I’m still as strong, healthy, and prepared as I would have been if the season would have started up.
“I feel really bad for the seniors who could potentially lose their last season of baseball, but that’s why you’re supposed to take advantage of every opportunity you get to go out on the field because you never know when it could be your last whether it be from an injury or a pandemic that causes cities to almost shut down.”
Flores does believe no one should stop working for 2020 just yet.
“I encourage every senior, junior or whoever they are to keep working to be ready for the season because if it does come, competition will be at its peak if everyone does their part,” Flores said. “Also everyone should stay safe and do what the city is asking of us to keep ourselves and others healthy.”
Megan Fox, a REL softball senior who saw her season cut short due to a knee injury is also saddened by this global pause on life.
“It’s extremely disheartening to know our senior year isn’t going to end how we expected,” Fox said. “Our goal this year was playoffs and it hurts to know everything is going to look very different for the remainder of the year. We are all very optimistic for the tentative resumption on May 5 and look forward to getting back on the field in our Lee uniforms as soon as possible.
“We are extremely grateful that UIL has committed to finishing out the seasons. However, my only concern is the possibility of the high school schedule getting pushed into the summer, leaving players to choose between high school and travel ball, but again, I am extremely optimistic. Regardless, the Ganders are ready to get back on the field whenever possible.”
Senior Jailynn Lopez of the GCM girls soccer team that was 21-1-1 when the stop button was pushed on the season says the pause is saddening, but the girls are keeping their connectivity.
“We still text each other through the group chat that we have and we were just talking about our year,” Lopez said.
“The seniors were hoping to breakthrough to the playoffs for the first time in three years and the freshmen are sad because not only their season end and we won’t be able to see them as much and share this together. There are a lot of things affecting the soccer in itself and the girls as a family as well.
“Even if the season is over, we know we gave it all that we had and have the satisfaction we put our hearts out. Even though this virus took away our season, we kept our bond and it won’t be able to take that from us.”
Crosby senior softball pitcher Cece Pace was seeing her Lady Cougars get out of the gate with a lot of promise only to see a lock put on it.
“I am extremely worried that I will not get to play my final season with my teammates and coaches,” Pace said.
“I am saddened even if our season is cut short, because this means less time with my teammates that I have bonded with.”
