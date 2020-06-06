Plenty of memorable moments occurred during the 2019-20 school year, but only one sent an area team into the world Down Under.
Well not necessarily Australia itself, but Australia did come to Baytown over the winter, when Sterling High School boys basketball played host to a team from Perth.
Easily the No. 5 Baytown Sun Top Sports Moments of the Year for 2019-2020.
The host Rangers beat their guests – Churchlands – 72-32, but both squads won plenty from the experience according to RSS head coach Greg Smith.
“The entire day meant a lot to our kids and our campus and was an amazing lifetime experience,” Smith said. “Our kids weren’t sure what to expect on the day, but from the moment the Australian kids arrived for our scheduled meet and greet/gift exchange, they made new friendships and learned about a different culture.”
The day started with a ‘Welcome to Texas’ with a decorated locker room courtesy of the Sterling PALS, followed by a campus tour, a Q&A session with several classes attending in the auditorium.
“That’s where we learned what vegemite is,” Smith said.
A tour of downtown Baytown with plenty of photo opportunities took place.
“The game itself was a packed house in which we honored their country with their national song – “Advance Australia Fair” - as well as our traditional national anthem with both flags being honored,” Smith said. “The game itself was beside the point, but all of the kids had a great time and the fans were extremely grateful for the experience.
“The Australian kids became celebrities as they took pictures galore - especially with the girls - and became social media friends with many in attendance including our kids. Overall, it was a great moment for everybody involved.”
HONORABLE MENTION
GCM outlasts Crosby volleyball in bi-district play-In match: The teams played three times during the season, with Crosby taking two wins, but this one mattered the most. The winner advanced to the Class 5A bi-district playoff round and the loser would wonder what if. Played at Robert E. Lee High School in front of a packed crowd, the teams went five sets before GCM gutted it out.
Barbers Hill, Crosby football finishes 1-2 in district: It ended up coming down to a 28-7 Barbers Hill win over Crosby to secure the Eagles undefeated district title, but even more came from the result. The Crosby squad would win out for the rest of the regular season to finish off a remarkable turnaround from an 0-3 overall and District 22-5A loss to Vidor to finish second as both teams advanced to the Region 3 playoffs. Both teams won their openers and Barbers Hill advanced to the Region 3 semifinals.
Sterling’s Williams on fire in track: Senior Khafre Williams runs a personal best 400 meters for the 4x400-relay team in its come-from-behind win over Porter by .03 seconds at the Barbers Hill Relays.
The RSS goal that wasn’t: Sterling’s Martin Cendejas appeared to score the game winner at Goose Creek Memorial as the final buzzer sounded in regulation, but it was not to be. The two rivals went toe-to-toe for a high-paced 1-1 tie and seemed destined for that result when Cendejas headed in a perfect floater leading to pandemonium on the field. However, unlike in all other timed sports, the moment the shot was taken is moot if it doesn’t go into the goal before the buzzer sounds.
Barbers Hill rallies like crazy to beat Nederland in volleyball: Down 2-0 in sets and then ultimately 14-12 in the fifth set after a big rally, Barbers Hill volleyball found a way to beat Nederland 16-14 to open up District 21-5 A play in dramatic fashion and rolled from there to an unbeaten title.
GCM nips REL in boys soccer: Coming off three straight losses, GCM found a way to get off the deck and beat its rival. It was a match that featured a possible Patriots goal denied by officials. Jose Gonzalez delivered the game winner late in regulation play.
Sterling Girls Soccer win in dramatic fashion: The rebuilding Lady Rangers won its final game at home in a shootout over C.E. King. The shootout was set up by a long-range blast by senior Isabel De La Rosa from 30-plus yards late in overtime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.