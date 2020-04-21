Despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s declaration Friday to close all in-person classes in state school districts, there is still hope for the Baytown Little League.
According to a BLL memo emailed out to families, Abbott’s decision “will undoubtedly prompt decisions and updates from our local officials. As of right now our season has not been canceled, however we will not start until we have proper direction and clearance from our City and district officials.”
A decision to cancel the season is a potential option and the league will distribute information on refund options via email as soon as a procedure would be finalized.
The BLL could be pushed back to a late summer season once it hears from Little League International which mandated a suggested a potential May 11 start date earlier during the current COVID-19 pandemic, but that could change.
BLL President Domingo Lopez said essentially the league’s future is not tied to Gov. Abbot’s decision to shut the schools, including Goose Creek CISD, down.
“We are still waiting for Little League International,” Lopez said. “Hopefully May. 11 they will give us a follow-up update and we can know where to go from there. Just because school is canceled the rest of the year, doesn’t mean we can’t have a season.
“It depends on Little League International and the City of Baytown. It all comes down to the safety of the kids and I know Little League International has the kids’ wellbeing at heart.”
Recently, AAU President Roger Goudy noted that if tournaments in various sports don’t “crank up” it could lead to potential cancelations of qualifiers and thus a financial hit.
Youth sports is a $25 billion U.S. industry that is essentially shut down, with seemingly endless ripple effects, according to an Associated Press article.
It may not be on as big a scale financially but losing a season would not benefit the BLL and its modest budget.
“If the season did get canceled and we would have to come up with a way to give families refunds,” Lopez said. “I would hate to get there, because I think a majority of kids would want to play.”
Baytown Girls Fastpitch Softball Association president Sergio Chavez said his league will wait for direction from USA Softball, which also declared May 11 the earliest potential start date recommendation.
