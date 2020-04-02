The spring sports season has been put on its last legs of hope with Gov. Greg Abbott’s declaration Tuesday that state schools remain closed through May 4.
With a season having just really gotten going when the coronavirus pandemic began climbing to its current dizzying numbers and panic, now baseball, softball, track, golf and tennis campaigns are under threat. Add to that, a soccer season that was a week away from the playoffs and a lot of athletic dreams have been potentially quashed in the name of the common good.
Yet, some local coaches have thought what could happen if schools open in May and the games resume. How would they solve the problem of an abbreviated period of time to finish the 2020 sports season?
Soccer was pushed to the brink with a season wrapping a week before teams like Goose Creek Memorial’s girls and Robert E. Lee and Sterling’s boys all either battling for a playoff spot or having already cinched one.
REL’s Jay Langlois believes the playoffs should begin is school were to restart and use the standings in place at the point of season suspension.
“If we indeed started in May, what we do for training will greatly be determined by the updated UIL calendar,” Wright said. “If we have to immediately play games, then we will just have to go over some tactics and that is it. If we get a week or two before we play a game, priority will be given to fitness and technical ability. Since time is limited, we would do ‘on the ball’ fitness drills that focus on touch and focus on fitness at the same time.
“Then if time permits, we will review tactics a day or two before the game. Since we are in fourth for our playoff position, we must make sure we hold on to the spot to still make it to playoffs. We will be playing against a team that is also fighting for their playoff spot so we don’t have the luxury to slack off when we come back and play a bad game. We win or tie and we are in the playoffs.”
REL is in third place in District 22-5A, Sterling is fourth in District 21-6A.
GCM’s girls were in the middle of a historic 21-1-1 campaign when the season was shuttered.
“In an ideal situation if we were able to return back to school in May, I think based on where soccer season was when we left could possibly be completed by just going straight to playoffs,” GCM head coach Roman Huizar said. “We would need time to practice and get ready so that time would have to be factored in. I do think the UIL will do their best to try and save sport seasons if we are able to return before summer.”
Tennis season was on the verge of turning into the second half of the campaign when everything shut down.
“I would see a situation the first week we were back in action we would have our district tournament over a two-day period,” Sterling head tennis coach John Tremmel said. “The following week we would compete in the regional tournament, and by the third/fourth week, the state tournament takes place. I know this would be a timely situation, but I would love to see this happen for all sport, for the seniors, and for the kids that have put in countless hours of hard work.
“I know all of the coaches are ready to get back and would give up all their free time to help competition resume. Of course, I know it’s a very serious time for everyone right now, but I’m hoping with the closings of schools and social distancing we can come together and beat this pandemic.”
Softball season came to a pause as district play was heading into most second rounds. Barbers Hill had another state title challenge put under threat of never coming to fruition, but now that they have a lifeline?
“I think the UIL will come out soon with a plan,” Barbers Hill coach Aaron Fuller said. “I’d hope we could finish playing at least one round of district to decide playoff teams, and then play two round of playoffs per week: a one-game playoff on Tuesday and Friday. I could possibly see a regional tournament like basketball does. All we can do is prepare like we will finish the season until we hear otherwise.”
The golf calendar was also in the final stretch of its season and now it would be a matter of closing the deal.
“Our season was over except for one tournament for each team and then the district tournament,” RSS head coach Johnathan Kirksey said.
“As of right now, the district tournament is rescheduled for May 6-7 at Chambers County golf course assuming it will be open.” Regionals is a more fluid situation but is supposed to happen at Eagle Pointe on May 12-13 if we were to have anyone qualify.”
