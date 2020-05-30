Lee College center Chris Osten is heading to Arizona State University to play basketball for the Sun Devils.
Osten is immediately eligible and still has two years left to play.
Coached by Bobby Hurley, the Sun Devils are coming off a third straight 20-win season and likely would have advanced to the NCAA postseason as well had that not been canceled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Former Lee College assistant coach Marcus King played a role in finding a D1 spot for Osten. Wrapping up his first year in the same position at Tennessee Tech, King spoke to Arizona State assistants and vouched for Osten’s ability.
“He believed that ASU was a good system for me – a high-tempo offense,” Osten said.
Osten waited to make his decision for as long as he could, saying Rebels head coach Roy Champagne advised him that something was going to happen and to be patient.
“I had a couple D2s if nothing wasn’t going to come through,” Osten said. “I was probably going to sign in early June. It was looking like nothing was going to come from D1.”
At Lee College, Osten averaged just over 11 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks as a sophomore. Prior to playing one year at Lee College, the Crowley, Louisiana native spent two seasons at Louisiana State University at Alexandria, which is a member of the NAIA.
“I am very athletic, have a nice body and a big frame so I should fit in well,” Osten said. “It’s kind of a big leap for me going from NAIA to JUCO to the Pac-12. There’s definitely going to be some hurdles, but I am ready for it.”
