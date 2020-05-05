A strong bounce back season for the Crosby Cougars boys soccer team had a lot to do with the play of senior forward Steven Godinez.
The Cougars went 17-4-3 and finished second in District 21-5A, trailing undefeated Friendswood.
Godinez scored 20 goals and 11 assists and was the second player in program history to be named all-district all four years in school.
Those are good enough reasons for Godinez to be tabbed as the 2020 Baytown Sun Boys Soccer Select Player of the Year.
Godinez ended up the third-best scorer in school history and was two goals away from the No. 2 spot if not for the season shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic that denied him at least three more games.
“He is a great teammate, coachable, great kid, and focal point of our attack: He is a very versatile player,” Crosby head coach Nathan Helburg said. “He can play as a target forward or come in off the wing. Also, he is very adept at dropping deep and helping to build the attack from the midfield.”
Godinez’s play elevated in his final year on the field thanks to his team’s strong connectivity. It made a difference for a young man who lost his sophomore season after suffering a knee injury. “We were really close this year and it showed on the field,” he said. “I knew we were going to be good this year. The seniors were ready to go far.
Godinez has decided to focus on his education and attend Lamar University first as a student.
But there are always other options later on. “Maybe I’ll try again,” Godinez said. “Maybe I’ll try pro or something after school. Education is going to be my No. 1 priority.”
Rest of Select
Martin Cendejas, senior, center midfielder, RSS: A young man with a nose for goals and important ones to boot, the Ranger finished the season with 12 goals and four assists. Not a bad season for a senior who was offered a pro contract to play in Spain before seeing it canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Carlos Enamorado, senior, defensive midfielder, Crosby: Not a bad swan song for the Cougar who scored four goals and served up four assists. “He is a strong, tough, great ball winner who can quickly start a counterattack, or destroy the opponents attack,” Helburg said.
Jony Encinia, senior, defender, Crosby: Scoring five goals and adding four assists is a big deal when one plays in the back. “He marshaled one of the best defenses in the area,” Helburg said.
Efren Flores, senior, attacking midfielder, REL: A force of nature on the pitch, the Gander was in the thick of Player of the Year race with Godinez and Cendejas. He finished with 13 goals and had seven of those in District 21-5A play along with three assists. “He could single handedly take over a match,” REL head coach Jay Langlois said. “His game winner against Galveston Ball was beautiful. It allowed us to finish in third place. He was incredible this year. He is such a complete player, he has grace and finesse on the attack, but he is a bulldog in a challenge. Pound for pound, he is usually the toughest, most aggressive player on the pitch. With Efren in the lineup, we always had the feeling we could beat anybody lined up against us.”
Andy Gomez, senior, center back, RSS: College play is an option for this veteran Ranger who had four goals and added eight blocked shots to help solidify the team’s spine.
Jose Gonzalez, sophomore, midfielder, GCM: Following a slow start, he got his game going in key matches, finishing with four goals in 13 starts. “He had a slow start to the year, but really made an impact upon his return,” Freeman said. “His speed is always a threat. As he matures and returns as an upperclassmen, he will be able to have a more consistent role in the program.”
Luis Mendoza, center midfielder, RSS: He finished with five goals and four assists as a team captain. Considered by his head coach Archie Wright to be a leader “on and off the field.” Mulling college options now.
Jonathan Roman, freshman, forward, GCM: Not a bad introduction to the high school game as he finished with six total goals and three assists in district play. “It took some time for him to establish himself in the program and take on a varsity position,” Freeman said. “His high IQ had an impact on the game and will be more effective when he has a physical presence.”
Honorable Mention
Andrew Chaman, senior, forward, Barbers Hill
Antonio Hernandez, senior, left midfielder, RSS
Daniel Linares, junior, forward, REL
Jose Marquez, senior, goalkeeper, RSS
Michael Muratalla, freshman, midfielder, GCM
Ethan Rangel, junior, midfielder, GCM
Jaaziel Sandoval, senior, center back, RSS
Uriel Santillan, senior, goalkeeper, REL
David Serrato, sophomore, defender, REL
