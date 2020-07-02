Ava Martinez of Baytown and Caylee Young of League City, both aged 11, won the 12U Division of a Third Coast Volleyball sand volleyball tournament in Houston last weekend. The duo captured the Lone Star Region Beach National Qualifier on the USA National Beach Tour and earned a bid to the national tournament in Huntsville, Alabama. From left are Young, coach Katya Silveira and Martinez.
