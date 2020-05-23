State schools may, but are not required to, begin UIL Summer Strength andConditioning and Sport Specific Instruction beginning June 8, under certain requirements set forth by the organization.
UIL will continue to work with state officials and monitor CDC and other federal guidance to determine any potential modifications, according to a press release distributed Friday.
Schools are advised to take their local context into account when deciding whether to offer summer strength and conditioning on campus by monitoring the situation on the Texas Department of State Health Services dashboard. Schools should follow all local and state requirements when considering strength and conditioning activities.
Some of the items addressed by the UIL include:
Requirements for Workouts
1. Attendance at workouts must be optional for all students and in compliance of UIL rules.
2. Attendance records shall be kept, however, students shall not be required or allowed to make up missed days or workouts.
3. During workouts, schools must have at least one staff member per twenty students in attendance to ensure appropriate social distancing, hygiene, and safety measures are implemented.
4. Schools must have hand sanitizer or hand-washing stations readily available in the workout area. Students and staff should be encouraged to use it frequently.
5. Before the start of summer workouts, and at the start of every week of summer workouts, schools should consider prescreening all students for COVID symptoms that they or others living in their house may experience. This can be completed by phone prior to the first day of workouts, in person or in writing. Students and staff must self-screen every day for COVID-19 symptoms for themselves and family members. Schools should consider taking the temperature of each student each day at the start of the conditioning sessions, if possible.
Requirements for Strength and Conditioning Workouts
1. A strength and conditioning session shall be no more than two consecutive hours per day, Monday through Friday.
2. Strength and conditioning sessions shall include only strength and conditioning instruction and exercises. No specific sports skills shall be taught and no specific sports equipment, such as balls, dummies, sleds, contact equipment, etc., shall be used.
3. No student should attend more than one session per day.
4. Wearing of a mask is recommended.
Requirements for Sports Specific Instruction
1. Sessions may be conducted in addition to the strength and conditioning session(s), and a student shall attend no more than 90 minutes per day of sport specific skill instruction with no more than 60 minutes per day in a given sport, Monday through Friday.
2. Sport specific skill sessions may include specific sports equipment, but contact equipment (restricted equipment) is not allowed. School shorts, shirts and shoes may be provided by the school (local school option) but may not be laundered onsite.
3. Sport Specific Activities Conducted Outdoors - Students may be placed in working groups no larger than 15 total students. Each working group should maintain appropriate distance from other working groups.
4. Sport Specific Activities Conducted Indoors - Students may be placed in working groups no larger than 10 total students. Each working group should maintain appropriate distance from other working groups.
Indoor workout activities can be conducted to a maximum of 25 percent capacity and Schools should limit the total number of participants based on available space to allow for the appropriate distancing between students and staff.
The full list of recommendations and requirements can be found at https://www.uiltexas.org/files/policy/SC-COVID-19-quick-guide.pdf.
