The start of youth baseball has arrived.
Barring any last-minute COVID-19 related interference, the Baytown Little League, Highlands Little League and Barbers Hill Little League schedules will commence Monday with a full slate of games.
The Baytown Girls Fastpitch Softball Association announced that games will not begin Monday and officials were to meet Friday night to discuss the upcoming season’s protocols and schedule.
Barbers Hill youth softball will not play this year. It made the announcement earlier this month and has been offering refunds.
For the Baytown Teenage Baseball Association (BTBA) and PONY League play, its games will start June 23.
“We are so excited to allow these kids return to the sport they love,” Angie Davis, the BLL’s information officer said.
“These kids have been through so much in the last few months, the visible joy on their faces we’ve been able to witness has been absolutely amazing.”
Highlands was the first local league to declare its intention to return when Gov. Greg Abbott announced youth baseball could return to the diamond.
“The kids and families are excited as well and ready to go,” HLL vice president Deacon Tittle said.
“Our practices have been going smooth with parents, coaches, and players respecting the plan that we have in place. We will continue to monitor our elected officials as they continue provide guidance and we will modify our plan as needed. It is going to be a different season but a good season for the community.”
