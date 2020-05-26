Barbers Hill freshman is a very soft spoken, mild mannered young woman when she is nowhere near a basketball court.
Things change when she gets on the hardwood.
Entering the Lady Eagles program this past winter, Carter was thrust into the role of starting point guard as first-year head coach Bryan Harris took the reins in Mont Belvieu.
Carter was named the District 21-5A Player of the Year as she took on the lead for a district title winning team that made it to the area playoff round to wrap up a 32-win season.
Playing a scoring-point type role in the likeness of Houston legend Cynthia Cooper, Carter scored 23.5 ppg, grabbed 4.1 rpg, dished 3.2 assist a night and swiped 2.8 steals a contest.
Remember, Carter is a freshman. She is also the 2019-20 Baytown Sun’s No. 1 player in the Top Newcomer of the Year rankings.
Already on plenty of NCAA Division I recruiting radars, Carter has already planted herself firmly on the landscape of Texas hoops.
“As a freshman, she is one of the best players in the state,” Harris said. “She is a very dynamic guard who can do a lot of things. Dalanna is a solid student and she also participates in track.”
Carter was named Texas Girls Coaches Association All-State and the Baytown Sun girls basketball player of the year amongst many other notable recognitions.
“Dalanna is getting recruited by a number of Power 5 schools including Arizona State, Texas A&M, Houston and LSU,” Harris said. “Her work ethic is growing, and she continues to strive to be one of the best players in the country. She is currently No. 8 in the country for her class at her position.
“She can do a lot of things and has a great personality. Dalanna is coachable and very dedicated to fine tuning her weaknesses.”
Carter won’t deny she had a good first year.
“It was great,” Carter said. “We got to the playoffs this year and it was a fun experience. I would rate my year a 10 out of 10. We played against Pearland and the Village and they had top, national-ranked players. My performance was great in most of those games.”
Carter said playing AAU ball against top players helped her get acclimated to the high school game while her teammates, coaches and trainers made their equal marks in her development on the court. She also benefitted from help from her family during her growth since playing the game at the second-grade level.
“I’ve been playing up since second-grade, playing against eighth graders,” Carter said.
Her Barbers Hill teammates were supportive of the freshman Carter coming in and showing out without any resentment of the new kid on the block.
“We did have our ups and down, but we worked through it,” Carter said. “We did team bonding. That’s pretty huge. I learned what my teammates like to do for fun and how to adjust to different personalities. I saw that some of their family members are funny. Jazlyn (Marcus) for example? She’s a character herself.
“You get to know a person and you get to learn their strengths and weaknesses: once you do get to know them and where they come from, it helps me know where they want to go.”
Carter said she believes that one plays better for those she knows better and like than someone who they might have an opinion of but is the better basketball.
“It’s in the heart and I care about them,” Carter said.
She also took exception of the team’s preseason expectations where she noted some didn’t think the Lady Eagles would do very well this past winter.
“My teammates and I, we surprised everybody,” Carter said. “After we beat Pearland it was like, ‘OK, they got something.’”
