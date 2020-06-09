Last week, the city gave the go-ahead for Baytown Little League, Baytown Girls Fastpitch Association and the Baytown Teenage Baseball Associations (BTBA) to get their seasons started. The first two begin games Monday while the BTBA – PONY league – has its first games June 23.
“We have all met together - presidents of the leagues, and parks and recreation members and discussed safety protocols for the leagues,” Athletic Program Coordinator for Baytown Parks and Recreation Lauren Siple said. “If anyone feels their health and safety are at risk, they do not by any means have to participate in any youth or adult programs or sports until they feel they are ready.”
Siple offered a list of various guidelines for youth sports including the CDC’s recommendations at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/schools-childcare/youth-sports.html or the state’s checklist for wellness guidance at https://open.texas.gov/uploads/files/organization/opentexas/OpenTexas-Checklist-Youth-Sports-Operators.pdf.
The Houston Chronicle reported last week the Pearland Little League – with more than 1,100 players and 100 teams has decided to cancel its baseball season.
Gov. Greg Abbott said Texas leagues could resume action June 1.
Pearland Little League president Jeremy Armstrong said in a letter to the community, “While board members looked at ways to carry out the season, the uncertainty we face as a state, as a nation and as a global community over the coming months gave us few options. Our priority is the health and safety of all our athletes, our parents, our coaches and league volunteers.
“We felt this was the best course of action at this time under the circumstances. We could still be putting our athletes at risk. The Board of Directors did not make this decision lightly. We met over two days and discussed all of the many things we need to consider and implement with the new guidelines set forth by the government.”
Barbers Hill Little League started practicing June 1 and will also resume games on June 15 along with Highlands.
“We opened it back up because of the governor’s guidance which allows us to,” Deacon Tittel, vice president of the Highlands Little League, said. “We have also submitted a plan to our District 17 little league board and has been approved by Commissioner Garcia’s office as well. All the leagues in our district are open and having a season. Out of all the registrations that we’ve had up until now, we had about 50 that we provided refunds to, but other than that we have had great communication and cooperation with our parents.”
Tittel estimated the four Highlands fields would see about 200 spectators and players at one time on game day.
The Baytown Girls Fastpitch Association was unable to offer refunds to its families.
“As far as refunds, we are trying to figure out how to bring income in for the league,” league president Sergio Chavez said. “We spent all the money that was for registration – uniforms, insurance and equipment for the season.”
Chavez also noted the league’s goal is to offer girls a chance to play in 2021 at a discounted rate and any revenue created would go toward that cause. He added the league would try to give refunds this summer if possible.
The league will hold fundraisers on Facebook during the first week of games in an attempt to raise those monies.
