Casey Veen, center, coaching the Goose Creek Memorial volleyball team last fall, has accepted the head coach position at Barbers Hill. Veen was approved by the Barbers Hill ISD school board on Monday.
It was just the right time.
Casey Veen has spent her last five years as the head coach of the Goose Creek Memorial volleyball team and during that time she made the Lady Patriots a consistent district contender and state playoff participant.
Now she will get to ply her craft for the Barbers Hill program after accepting the same post there and being approved by the school board on Monday.
“It’s such a great job and it’s a community that is very supportive of athletics and what the athletes do,” Veen said. “It’s student centered, and I really love that. I look forward to being a part of helping these kids accomplish everything they have dreamed they could achieve.
“Leaving GCM behind, I am sad because I love my girls: I have been with them since they were in junior high. It’s rough as a coach to say goodbye to your players, families and staff because you have built that connection. The girls are very strong willed and have great personalities and I think they are going to continue their passion and fight that you always see on the court. I know that they will do some great things still.”
Veen went 150-55 during her time at GCM and took the Lady Patriots to three area round appearances (2015-2017) and this year’s bi-district round, where the Lady Patriots fell in four sets to Barbers Hill.
"Coach Veen has done a tremendous job growing the GCM Volleyball program,” Goose Creek CISD athletic director Casey Veen said. “When we hired her in 2015, she brought great ideas and helped propel women's athletics at GCM. We wish her well in her new position."
The 2019 GCM team went 35-15 for a school record in wins and her second 30+ win season with the program.
Veen, who is 199-92 overall including two years as head coach at Livingston and a year at Lamar Consolidated, takes over for Kristin Goodman who went 24-22 this season and moved on after two seasons in charge of the Lady Eagles. Goodman has since been named head coach at Fort Bend Austin.
“I thought she was a great fit in interviewing her and talking to her and other people who have been around her,” Barbers Hill athletic director Tom Westerberg said. “You try to find someone that you can work really well with. I thought she was a perfect fit for our coaching staff and for the district.
“Anytime you can hire someone close to this area is good. They don’t have to move and stuff like that. That wasn’t the only thing, but that was big.”
Barbers Hill will hope to get back to the regional round of the playoffs, which they last made in 2018, and is a spot Veen has been denied so far and longs to make that jump toward.
“So happy that they found a new coach,” Barbers Hill junior-to-be Kelsi Wingo said. “Coach Veen is known to be a great leader and person, and many of her girls love her. I can’t wait to get on the court and start working with her and the rest of Barbers Hill.”
Having grown up in Anahuac, Veen has been awfully familiar with the district’s way of doing thing.
“I have always admired the kids going in as a pre-K they are Eagles: Everything is blue and white,” Veen said. “It bleeds blue out there and I love that. There is something that draws you there as a coach to that community.
“In my mind, Barbers Hill has always been the top contender on my coaching list. I felt like this was my time to see if I could become an Eagle and I am fortunate at this time to be selected as the head coach.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.