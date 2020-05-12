Baseball was full of promise as district play across the region was set to begin before it ended due to the COVID-19 pandemic
The Sterling squad was off to a 10-3 start with a strong senior class being boosted by talented underclassmen while Barbers Hill was at it again with a 11-2 record. First-year head coach Jeff Bennett also had Anahuac off to a 10-4 start.
Goose Creek Memorial and Robert E. Lee saw young squads trying to figure things out with the Ganders trending in a positive direction having started 3-5 after recording one win last year.
With coaches input, this is a compiled list of athletes that make up the 2020 Baytown Sun Select All-Spring Sports Team.
Select team
Brae Brantley, senior, Barbers Hill: He threw 11 innings and went 1-1 with a 1.27 ERA and 16 strikeouts.
Patrick Brennan, senior, Crosby: He was having a solid wrap to his prep career batting .312 with a .444 on base percentage and 1.041 OPS with two homers and 11 RBI.
Gentry Busch, senior, Sterling: Coming off Tommy John surgery, Busch bounced back and got things rolling to lead the Rangers and was batting .444.
Blake Butler, junior, Sterling: He will be a beacon of light in 2021 after coming on strong this late winter with a .333 batting average.
Noah Butler, senior, GCM: Butler was an ace in the field with a 1.000 percentage with the glove and he added 10 steals on the basepaths.
JohnHenry Chapa, senior, GCM: A leader of a younger Patriots squad, Chapa hit .406 against some strong pitching opponents.
Cameron Cauley, junior, Barbers Hill: The Texas Tech-commit was hitting .521 with one tater, 11 RBI, 15 runs scored and eight stolen bases with eight total extra-base hits.
Connor Dunham, senior, Barbers Hill: A solid table setter batting .333 with 16 runs scored.
Cameron Edmonds, junior, Anahuac: Edmonds went 1-1 with a 1.65 ERA and batted .471.
Ryan Flores, junior, Sterling: The Ranger gave himself a strong launching point for his senior year batting .424 through 13 games.
Julio Garcia, sophomore, Sterling: He has a young arm with a veteran’s approach having gone 2-0 with a 3.11 ERA.
Josh Herrera, senior, Barbers Hill: He wrapped his career on the diamond hitting .407 with four extra-base hits and 12 RBI.
Cameron Hunt, senior, Barbers Hill: Reliable from the mound, Hunt went 4-0 with a 2.47 ERA and 12 strikeouts over 17 innings.
Foster Kreuzer, senior, Anahuac: Panthers’ pitcher struck out 28 batters in 15.2 innings and batted .545.
Simon Larranaga, junior, Barbers Hill: A big kid with a bigger bat, the junior popped two homers, brought in 16 runs and hit .333.
Jaden Meredith, senior, Barbers Hill: Threw well from the bump going 2-0 over 14.2 innings and didn’t allow a run to plate on his watch.
Steven Montemayor, junior, Sterling: He could pitch in a pinch and also batted .316.
Nick Mooney, junior, Crosby: The hurler was starting to find his groove with a 2.80 ERA with 29 strikeouts over a few appearances heading into district play.
Nathan Moralez, senior, GCM: He was starting to be the anchor of the pitching staff with a 3.2 ERA.
Dalton Mullins, junior, Sterling: His explosion on to the scene was welcome and trending even higher when the Ranger saw his .559 batting season being put on the shelf.
Blake Russell, senior, Sterling: He started his final year nearly untouchable as he was 2-0 with a spotless, 0.00 ERA.
Dawson Shaver, senior, Crosby: One of the leaders of a young team, Shaver was batting .310 with three doubles and eight RBI.
Rex Thompson, senior, Barbers Hill: Knowing how to come up big when needed, the Eagle belted a homer with six RBI, scored 13 runs and batted .343.
Justyn Valdez, junior, Robert E. Lee: He continued to set the benchmark for the Ganders as he hit .375 with 20 runs scored and had a .600 OBP while adding a 1.163 OPS.
Jaden Valencia, junior, Sterling: The Rangers hope the promise of 2020 will trend into next spring and Valencia’s .350 batting average helps aspirations.
Alex Vallejo, junior, Anahuac: A strong career to date continued for Vallejo as he was 3-0 on the bump with a 1.68 ERA while batting .353.
Jaydon Wright, junior, Sterling: Another Ranger who was adding talent to the roster, he batted .394.
Sebastian Zapata, junior, Crosby: The future leader of the Cougars was batting .300 at season’s close.
