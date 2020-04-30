Necessity is the mother of invention which makes the signing of Sterling volleyball player Alex Lee a possible new standard for Goose Creek CISD athletes.
With social distancing rules in place, Lee recently signed a letter of intent to continue her career at Central Wyoming College. The virtual signing included Lee and her mother, Ronda Lee along with coaches Candace Southall and Melanie Joseph, campus girls athletic coordinator Greg Smith and her new college coach Darshaya Gallard.
“It was very intimate,” Southall said. “Ideally, you want your friends around, but I think it was actually cool. It was the first one I have done, and I tried to make her feel special with the first virtual signing.”
Lee, a second-team 21-6A All-District setter and academic all district qualifier was a two-year member of the varsity. Southall said she expects Lee to make an impact once she becomes acclimated to her new team.
“Once she learns the offense, she will be an asset,” Southall said. “Her hands always been beautiful, and her decision-making has caught up. She has developed into the kind of leader to take control of the court instead of having people tell her what they want to hit.”
Central Wyoming College is located in Riverton, Wyoming and competes in Region IX in the National Junior College Athletic Association.
Given the distance from Wyoming, the opportunity to have the signing in a virtual format proved perfect for allowing the Rustler head coach to take part in the signing. Using a virtual format for those not able to attend a signing could also prove useful as part of the new normal.
“We have only had a few coaches that could make it,” Southall said. “One time, it was a coach from Dallas. It was a blessing she (Gallard) was able to attend and see what multiple coaches had to say about her athlete. More people, than just who coached her. Our girls athletic coordinator Greg Smith came on to represent. It was beautiful”
