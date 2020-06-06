Barbers Hill High School took time out to recognize the special achievement of three of its athletes.
The Academic Eagle of the Year recognizes the school’s highest class-ranked senior in athletic and the Eagle of the Year. Athletic Director Tom Westerberg noted the recognition is based on nominations and subsequent votes by the school’s coaches.
“It is a boy and girl senior that had a great year/career and represents Barbers Hill High School and have the virtues of class, character and pride,” Westerberg said.
This year, three seniors, Amy Buntin, Casey Collier and London King were bestowed with the recognition.
King was named the Academic Eagle of the Year with the highest GPA while playing tennis and volleyball.
“I have worked so hard throughout high school to maintain high grades and excel in two sports while having a job and this consisted of lots of late nights studying, going to club practice, and long practices,” King said. “This award confirms my hard work that I have put towards athletics and my academics. I am so proud to have represented Barbers Hill my whole life and I can’t wait to see what all I can succeed in when I go to Baylor University.
“Thanks to all my coaches and teachers for all that they have done for me to help me succeed.”
Amy Buntin was named the Female Eagle of the Year and was also a member of the tennis team.
“As an athlete representing Barbers Hill, I have always worked to hold myself accountable, represent my school well, and maintain moral integrity,” Buntin said.
“This award has confirmed that my efforts in working to be a leader in school and the community have definitely been worth it. I am so proud to have been a Barbers Hill tennis player and to have won this award.”
Buntin will attend Texas A&M’s Mays Business School.
The University of Southern California-bound Collier, the Male Eagle of the Year, like the two young ladies who also received Eagle recognition, was honored by his selection.
“To be surrounded by good teammates, coaches, and teachers, while completing high school and working on my craft in football, has been great,” Collier said. “I appreciate the honor.”
