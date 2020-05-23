As Memorial Day draws closer it also signals the beginning of a premier outdoor event, the 31st Annual CCA Texas State of Texas Angler’s Rodeo (STAR).
The tournament will begin at sunrise Saturday and run through 5 p.m. Labor Day. Anglers will vie from for a variety of prizes with along 600 miles of coastal waters with 60 tagged redfish waiting offering something special.
The first five redfish will come with the prize of a 2020 Ford F-150 pulling a 23” Haynie BigFoot boat rigged with a Mercury 150L Pro XS OptiMax motor and Coastline trailer. The next five will come with prizes of a 23” Haynie BigFoot boat rigged with a Mercury 150L Pro XS OptiMax motor and Coastline trailer.
In 2019, 11 redfish were caught but only five prizes claimed because six did not register for the STAR event.
Other fish will offer rewards in different age groups including a robust scholarship program for the youth with scholarships in amounts of $50,000 and $25,000 going toward a college education. There will also be a drawing for an additional $25,000 scholarship.
There is a total of $325,000 in scholarships awarded each year. Those interested in participating can join anytime during the tournament, which is sponsored by Texas Ford Dealers, Tilson Home Corporation and Capital Farm Credit.
For more information including instant-entry registration locations, visit www.startournament.org. The CCA Texas’ Web page can be found at http://www.ccatexas.org.
