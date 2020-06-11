Casey Veen and Michael Williams have begun their stints as the new bosses of their respective Barbers Hill and Goose Creek Memorial volleyball squads, welcoming their players to the court for the first time this week.
Williams replaced Veen in the GCM big chair as the latter took her new post at Barbers Hill only a few weeks earlier this spring.
“Our first few days back have been awesome,” Veen said. “In the last few months, I have seen their names on our group message, and talking to them through Zoom, but it was so nice to finally meet the girls, face-to-face. The girls have such a positive energy and a hunger to be better each day. The skill sessions and workouts have been a blast. It is so nice to get back to ‘normal’ even with the restrictions and guidelines.”
The senior Lady Eagles have enjoyed returning to the court and working with Veen.
“I love being back and working out with the Eagles again and being with the family,” Faith Guidry said. “It’s the same energy and we’re excited to get back to work.
“Coach is great and has good energy. She is going to do her best to push us and get us prepared for the season. She has a great personality and I think we are going to connect with her this season.”
Jordan Burnett noted the team’s seamless transition and ability to work smoothly without hiccups while Veen is now in charge.
But the pandemic threat still looms.
“We get back into the groove of things and we’re fine and that’s how it is right now,” Burnett said. “I am proud that people were being independent and making sure they were the best they can be when they came back.
“I know we have to stay six-feet apart and social distance but being around other people helps because I feel isolated and it gets boring. It’s helping my mental health.”
Williams was still finding his way around GCM as a few dozen players went through the drills while working to keep social distancing in place.
“The first few days on the job have been busy trying to learn the GCM way of doing things,” Williams said. “Coach Alicia Nava has been a great help since she has been at GCM for several years and a former head coach in the district.
“This week for strength and conditioning we have had great numbers and it’s been awesome to finally be on the court with some of our players.”
Junior setter Zoie Martinez has been pleased with the way things have transitioned for the program.
“Although we’ve had limited contact since school closed, we are a close team and we’ve kept in touch and supported each other through the pandemic,” Martinez said. “But that’s nothing compared to seeing everyone in person. The energy level was high, and we had a great turnout for our summer workouts this week.
“I was really excited meeting him for the first time in person on Monday. I’m really thrilled that he is here to lead our volleyball program and I’m confident that he will lead us to have our best season yet.”
