While most events in these interesting times have had to reschedule, or even cancel, the 2020 CCA State of Texas Anglers’ Rodeo will go on as planned.
Early Bird entry deadline is extended to May 22.
Tagged redfish have been released throughout 600 miles of Texas coastal waters.
The tournament is scheduled to kick-off the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend at sunrise, as is tradition! This year’s event’s official dates are sunrise on Saturday, May 23 and ends on Labor Day, Sept. 7 at 5 p.m.
Keeper-sized prizes can be claimed by STAR anglers who bring in the first 10 tagged redfish. The first five winners will drive home in a 2020 Ford F-150 “Texas Edition” pulling a brand new 23’ Haynie BigFoot boat rigged with a Mercury 150L Pro XS OptiMax motor and Coastline trailer. The next five tagged redfish winners will each claim a 23’ Haynie BigFoot boat with a Mercury 150L Pro XS OptiMax motor and Coastline trailers.
STAR contestants who catch the largest speckled trout in the north, central and southern regions will each take home the legendary Mowdy 22 V, powered with an Evinrude E-TEC G2 150 HP motor and Coastline trailer. STAR offshore anglers who land the heaviest kingfish, dorado and ling (cobia) in the Offshore Division will each win a Hoffpauir Polaris Ranger Crew 570 EPS UVs in Polaris Pursuit Camo each with a Big Tex 35sa Trailer. In the Inshore Division the Shoalwater 19’ Cat boat, Mercury 115 ELPT 4S motor and McClain trailer will also be given to the anglers for netting the biggest flounder, gafftop and sheepshead.
The STAR Scholarship Divisions offer a total of ten college scholarships in $25,000 and $50,000 increments. Participants, ages 6-10, who catch the largest flounder, sheepshead or gafftop will each be awarded a $50,000 college scholarship. Participants, 11-17 years of age, who catch the largest flounder, sheepshead or gafftop, as well as, the largest speckled trout in each of the three Texas Coast regions (upper, middle and lower) will each be awarded a $25,000 college scholarship.
Check out www.startournament.org for rules and more details.
