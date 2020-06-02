Lady Eagle soars in senior campaign
It wasn’t that Kylee Kejonen’s improvement was off the charts massive, but it was more about how big a role she played and how key that performance was for the Barbers Hill volleyball team.
The senior Lady Eagle middle blocker saw the key totals jump from her first year of big varsity play in 2018 enough this past fall to make it impossible to notice.
In her junior campaign, Kejonen hit .168 with 171 kills and added 41 total blocks, 78 digs and 17 service aces.
Fast forward a year later when Kejonen became a full rotation player at the net for Barbers Hill to replace a strong core of graduated seniors and her numbers swelled to .482 hitting with 234 kills, 65 total blocks – including 54 solo – and 25 aces along with 66 digs.
Add to all the times those numbers came at big moments and it’s hard not to see the future Lee College volleyball player as the Baytown Sun’s No. 3 Most Improved Player for 2019-20.
“Kylee was our most aggressive and effective offensive weapon this year,” former Barbers Hill and now Fort Bend Austin head coach Kristin Goodman said. “I was actually told from other district coaches that they would develop practice plans just to defend her on offense. Over the past two years she developed ways to read the floor and create ways that she could put the ball in different spots, not even in the hardest hit but just the smartest way to get a kill.
“Also, her blocking grew immensely, and she was able to dominate the net.”
It was all a part of Kejonen’s evolution as a leader in all ways for a team needing a new crop of seniors step up.
“I was a captain, so I knew that whatever I needed my teammates to do I needed to do it myself,” Kejonen said. “I couldn’t tell them to do something that I wouldn’t do myself. I knew that I had to step up my game so that my teammates would follow my footsteps.”
Her play and those of others helped the Lady Eagles to an unbeaten District 21-5A title and a spot in the area round of the playoffs with a team full of young talent and wily veterans.
“The odds were against us – we had lost some key players – and we knew we had to step up and play better than people expected us to,” Kejonen said. “The former captains played as hard as they could – and the seniors before them – they all played with the power and whatever it took to get a win.”
Kejonen’s hitting improvement of almost a 300 percent jump was about evolving from being just a “swing away” player to an all-around attacker.
“My junior year, I knew the game, but my senior year I kind of mastered the mindset of the game and knew where to put the ball,” Kejonen said. “I learned where the shots were and how to get them there.
“We would scout everybody and knew where the open spots were going to be. Hitting the ball hard can make other people say ‘wow, look how hard she hit the ball,’ but it was more about the point than the style to get it over.”
Senior teammate Ashley Bishop was so impressed with Kejonen’s growth as the middle blocker went to work on every hitting-placement drills she could get her hands on to improve Kejonen’s hitting approach.
“Kylee has always been a great player and continues to work hard to achieve anything,” Bishop said. “She got the captain role that was well deserved, and she continued to grow and improved throughout the season. She definitely was a great team player and she will do amazing things at Lee College.”
Her high school career ended the way she wanted personally even if she wished more could have come her team’s way.
Now her career can carry on as a Lady Rebel.
“I learned a lot on shot selection and how to be a leader and how to bring a team together,” she said. “It wasn’t the turnout we wanted, but I learned a whole lot, which is what I needed at that time.
“I am excited to play at Lee. (Coach Danielle Essix) texted me in late April and told me a spot was still open. I was already enrolled at Lee so I was like I might as well go and play. It was quite the turnaround. Now I have to get off my booty and get back into shape.”
