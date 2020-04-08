Sterling High School goalkeeper Jose Martinez signed a National Letter of Intent to continue his playing career at Ranger College starting next fall. Martinez and the Rangers were on the verge of making the Class 6A playoffs when the season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic last month.
