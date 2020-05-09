The spring sports season may have been snuffed out with the COVID-19 pandemic, but that doesn’t negate what was happening up until that points.
The Goose Creek CISD – Robert E. Lee, Ross S. Sterling and Goose Creek Memorial – high schools along with Barbers Hill and Crosby had seasons worth remembering even if it was cut short.
“Sterling boys track was off to a fast start this season with numerous medalists at Deer Park and a top 10 Region 3 time in the 4x200 relay at Sam Mosley Relays,” RSS head boys coach Ronald McDowell said. “The medal streak continued at the Falcon Invitational hosted by Clear Lake and the Eagle Relays at Barbers Hill. When we went to spring break, we expected to come back even stronger, we did not see Covid-19 canceling the season.”
Goose Creek Memorial’s girls team hoped for more before the season closed.
“I really hate we didn’t get to see what we could do, especially for our seniors who were committed to improving on last year’s success,” GCM coach Sonja Curry said. “Seven Simms, Pashun Payne, Capri Wilson, Layla Spencer, and newcomer Kennedy Gamble, I wish the best of luck to in their future endeavors.”
For Sterling, it is about missing out on great opportunities for the group of seniors.
“Even though we are going to miss the class of 2020, we are looking forward to the future,” McDowell said. “Sophomores Cameron and Chandler Beck, and Freshmen O’Rian Bell, Caleb Smith, Benito Vargas, Brock Glasscock and Juan Hernandez have all shown that they are ready to lead us next season.”
Based on coaches’ input this is the 2020 Baytown Sun All Spring Select Track Team.
TRACK - boys
Kyle Arclies, senior, Sterling: Won gold at both Clear Lake and Barbers Hill in the High Jump with personal bests of 6’4”.
Trudell Berry, sophomore, Robert E. Lee: According to his head coach Jay Cleveland, Berry was an outstanding performer in the 100 and 200 meters and a solid contributor to the sprint relay teams.
Gavin Broadway, sophomore, Barbers Hill: Scored a high of 122’3.5” in discus.
Leo Cantu, senior, Sterling: The Rangers captain placed second at Deer Park in the 800 meters and fourth at Clear Lake with a personal best time of 2:05. Leo was on pace to break 2:00 before the season ended.
Cameron Chin, sophomore, Sterling: He ran a 51-second 400 meters to win at Deer Park and a 22.13 200
