The relationship between Strong Sports Management and the City of Mont Belvieu has come to an end.
Jeff Strong announced June 2 the end of the relationship and thanked Eagle Pointe Golf Club members in a newsletter.
“To my staff, thank you for 20 great years and I wish nothing but the fest for the next 20 and beyond,” Strong said in the memo. “To all the kid who have benefited from our program and scholarships, we are proud of you and keep going.”
Strong heads Strong Sports Management and was Eagle Pointe’s golf pro.
The City of Mont Belvieu Parks and Recreation Department will directly manage the Eagle Pointe facilities which includes golf course operations, according to Brian Ligon, the Communications and Marketing Director for Mont Belvieu.
Ligon also noted that:
- The city has hired a new executive chef for the Eagle Pointe facilities. With this, visitors will see a new revamped and expanded menu at the golf course grill.
- The city has applied for a full mixed beverage license from TABC for all Eagle Pointe facilities.
- Parks and Recreation staff is working to enhance the Eagle Pointe recreation center and golf course experiences with new programming and events.
- The front desk at the Eagle Pointe Recreation Center is now the hub for all city programs. Residents may learn about more information regarding upcoming City events, purchase tickets, and register for programs in one place.
