Parks and Rec adult sports reopen begins Monday
The reboot of the City of Baytown Parks and Recreation adult leagues and sports activities begin Monday with Senior Softball getting into the swing of things Monday and men’s slowpitch Summer 1 recreation league at the Wayne Gray Sports Complex beginning Tuesday.
Three Senior Softball games are on tap on Field 5 starting at 6:30 p.m. with each contest lasting at just under an hour maximum to get all the matchups played in time. Two games will take place on Field 8 at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m.
The 12-team Summer I men's league will battle it out every Tuesday and tonight a total of 12 games is set to be contested starting at 6:30 p.m. with an expected finish time at approximately 10:30 p.m. Each team opens the season playing two games tonight.
The city’s COED Slowpitch league is set to swing away at 6 p.m. Thursday and continue on a weekly basis. All games will also be played at Wayne Gray.
Beginning at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, the city will introduce open sand volleyball courts for 2-v-2 competitions for planned two-hour blocks on a weekly basis.
The open courts will be held at Unidad Park on J.B. Lefevre Road less than a half-mile west of TX-146.
Visit https://www.baytown.org/city-hall/departments/parks-recreation/athletics for more information on the City of Baytown adult and youth athletics.
Eagle Pointe returning to regular hours of operation
The City of Mont Belvieu’s Eagle Ponte Recreation Center will return to regular hours of operation on Monday with a few conditions in place.
Staff is asking members continue to maintain safe physical distancing and sanitation practices before and after equipment use. The facility will be closed from 2-3 p.m. daily for sanitizing. Also, all members and guests will continue to be screened before entering.
The center’s Child Watch will be open for regular hours with increased sanitation efforts. Additionally, children are now limited to one hour in EPRC’s Child Watch room. To help minimize the number of people entering the Child Watch room, all check-ins and screening will take place at the front desk; staff asks that parents drop their children off at the Child Watch door instead of walking fully into the room. Additionally, Child Watch will only be available to members for the time being.
EPRC’s indoor lap pool will re-open with its regular hours and increased sanitation throughout the day. Swim equipment and toys, such as water weights and noodles, will be unavailable. Members are welcome to bring their own equipment for pool workouts. Members will be required to shower before entering the pool area.
