In the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic, normal life struggles to see the light of day and that means looking forward.
One way to do so is gaze out on the horizon and see the rising sunrise of the 2020 prep football season which is to symbolize the first time ever where the Robert E. Lee, Ross S. Sterling and Goose Creek Memorial football programs will reside in the same district.
District 9-Class 5A I will symbolize the new era and Goose Creek CISD has released the fall football schedule for all three football programs.
Scrimmages are planned for Aug. 16, 22 and 23 with REL hosting a game at Stallworth on the opening date while GCM will see a visitor come to its field that same night.
On Aug. 22, GCM will host another scrimmage and REL will be back at Stallworth the next night as Sterling travels to Barbers Hill.
The start of the regular season is Friday, Aug. 28 and all Friday games are currently listed at 7 p.m. kickoffs.
Aug. 28
Galena Park visits Stallworth and the REL Ganders, who won last year’s meeting in a rout. GCM travels to Klein Forest and Sterling heads to Pasadena Memorial for the season’s first kick off.
Sept. 4
Splendora hosts the Ganders aiming for revenge after REL’s rout between the two teams last season.
GCM will head to South Houston after losing a narrow decision a year ago and the Rangers come home to Stallworth for a game against Brazoswood.
Sept. 10
A Thursday contest will kickoff at Stallworth where GCM will go toe-to-toe with Dayton. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Sept. 11
Lumberton takes the step up and travels to Stallworth for a head-to-head with REL as Sterling heads into Houston for a showdown with Booker T. Washington.
Sept. 18
Bye week
Sept. 25
The official first date of district action gets things rolling with REL at Friendswood and Sterling heading to Beaumont United as GCM calls Stallworth a home when Galveston Ball comes to town.
Oct. 2
La Porte comes to Class 5A play with a road game at Stallworth to take on REL as the Patriots head east to take on Port Arthur Memorial.
Oct. 3
Sterling gets to enjoy a random 2 p.m. Saturday kickoff as Friendswood comes to Baytown.
Oct. 9
Now things get real at the rivalry series begins with the Patriots taking on REL at Stallworth. Oh, hum, Sterling will just go over the bridge to knock heads with La Porte.
Oct. 15
Galveston Ball is back at Stallworth, this time to take on the Ganders.
Oct. 16
Oh look, part two of the city series as GCM and Sterling go at it at Stallworth.
Oct. 23
Port Arthur Memorial gets to host another Baytown squad as the Ganders head on over. GCM gets away from the city series and has to host Friendswood at Stallworth as Ball plays host to Sterling.
Oct. 30
The penultimate weekend of the regular season showcases PAM heading to Baytown for a meeting with Sterling at Stallworth while REL heads to Beaumont United and La Porte plays host to GCM.
Nov. 5
Beaumont United comes to Stallworth to wrap the schedule against GCM.
Oct. 6
Oh boy, what a way to wrap the calendar and potentially set up playoff spots with the rekindling of the REL-RSS battle at Stallworth.
