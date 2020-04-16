After closing its doors for undisclosed reasons, the Eagle Pointe Golf Course in Mont Belvieu reopened to the public Tuesday, albeit with a few more guidelines for linksters to follow.
According to the City of Mont Belvieu website, the course’s reopening came after Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Attorney General’s office gave additional comments about golf courses operating during the COVID-19 pandemic over the weekend.
The current golf course hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for tee times.
The course had closed on April 8 before reopening because of a clarification given by the governor in a conference call to city and county officials last week that emphasized his definition of park space and essential infrastructure according to Brian Ligon, Communications and Marketing Director for Mont Belvieu.
“There were other cities and counties that were struggling with the golf course issue,” Ligon said. “My counterparts across the state asked the question ‘Is your city closing or staying open or is it considered park space?’”
“As far as other cities and counties go, it was 50-50 because a lot of it was gray. We wanted to make sure we were in line with the governor’s order. Since that time, he has made additional comments – as well as the attorney general – that we felt with enforcing very strict guidelines for our golfers at Eagle Pointe, we’d be able to open the course to give the people a healthy outlet at this time.”
The Eagle Pointe website stated: They determined that while areas that promote social gathering need to remain closed, playing
golf itself is an allowable and positive outdoor activity. Gov. Abbott said he could see the public using courses “as long as (golfers) are all maintaining safe distancing practices and following the CDC standards to make sure they are not transmitting the coronavirus.”
The website for the city, which owns Eagle Pointe, also stated that certain social distancing measures and safety measures had to be followed in order for any play to take place:
• All members and guests are responsible for maintaining the social distancing guideline while on the golf course property. All members and guests MUST be a minimum of 6 feet apart while on property
• Members and guests must use wipes or wash hands when entering the facility
• Staff will ask anyone who is not following social distancing to break up their group or leave the property
• No more than 4 players per tee time and only family members may ride together, otherwise each guest will take their own cart
• All members and guests are responsible for removing their own trash
• All members or guests, when using the range, must stay between the dividers while warming up or practicing
• No member or guest will be allowed in the cart barn or maintenance area
• Flagsticks must remain in the hole while playing
• Do not use other player’s clubs or pick up their clubs while playing
• All members and guests must check in, including for use of the range
