New start lifts Panther
Foster Kreuzer’s final season of football could be best described in one word: Wow.
The self-proclaimed baseball first player, Kreuzer found new love for football with a new coaching staff in place at Anahuac High School.
After sharing the role behind center in 2018, the Panthers signal caller this past fall saw his numbers explode.
He went from 92 to 1,005 yards passing and one to 11 touchdown throws. Kreuzer also went from 281 yards and two touchdowns on the ground to 1,055 yards and 18 touchdowns. All told, he increased his all-purpose touchdowns from three to 29 and rolled to the offensive MVP award for the district in leading Anahuac to the playoffs as the Panthers made a run at the district title.
All good reasons to name Kreuzer the Baytown Sun’s Most Improved Player for the 2019-20 sports year.
“Foster is the first QB One we had in my 29 years of coaching to rush and throw for 1,000 each,” Anahuac head football coach Greg Neece said. “Foster is one of the toughest and definitely most physical quarterbacks I have ever coached. He put our team on his shoulders and led us into the playoffs.”
Considering Kreuzer increased his yardage and touchdowns scored by 900 percent from the previous year, it’s not hard to see why.
“When I took the job in April 2019, I was told by outgoing coaches that Foster didn’t want to play quarterback and that he just wanted to play tight end,” Neece said. “I was also told he couldn’t throw the football. Both things the coaches told me were actually correct. But when I watched him play baseball the remainder of the 2019 season I knew right away that I wanted him as my quarterback.
“What I saw in him were the traits I always look for in a quarterback. I saw a tough guy who hustled and who loved to compete. He had a confident swagger about him with some brashness and cockiness. I love that. He was a guy who competed his butt off but also had a great time doing it. Most importantly, his teammates flocked to him. He was a true leader. I knew I had my quarterback.”
The young man noted Neece’s arrival made all the difference.
“He pretty much worked it out and showed me what I needed to do,” Kreuzer said. “All my friends would go up there and we would have a good time while doing all this. I sat down and was like I wanted my senior year to go to playoffs and do everything I can to get there.
“I didn’t want to go out like the past years just about losing the whole season. I wanted something to remember. Also, the new coaching staff, started talking to me and they made it fun again.”
Making the playoffs helped that happen.
“It was crazy,” Kreuzer said. “We didn’t do too good in the game, but we got to experience it with my senior friends and underclassmen to put everything on the line and try our hardest.”
Kreuzer plans on attending Vernon College to play baseball.
“I know I am going to miss football, but baseball has always been my sport,” he said.
“I like being in control of the game on the mound. Pretty much like a quarterback.”
