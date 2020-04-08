Little League International announced an extension to the delay of the spring season, moving the date back to May. 11.
That is the earliest recommended date the organization suggests for play to start after all leagues were put on hold.
“We are following their recommendations as well,” Deacon Tittel, vice president and safety officer for Highlands Little League, said. “We’d love to start today if we could, but it’s not worth the risk.”
Originally, the first date of expected start was pushed to April 4 before the announcement to wait another month.
“It could cause us to either shorten the season a little bit or play some additional games during the week but it depends on what Little League International allows us to do. They don’t allow doubleheaders, but we could start adding Saturday games to maintain the same number of games.”
The issues fall into what Little League International does with its own postseason tournaments when the area leagues have their own All Stars and brackets to play out.
Tittel said he could see the international seasons pushed back allowing the area little leagues to play their normal schedule except from May to July instead of March to May.
“A lot of depends on what Little League does is how we will structure our season,” Tittel said. “Then you have other concerns being it summertime and vacations and it’s hot without a doubt. “It’s not something we’ve normally done. We just want to make sure we are providing a service to our community and allow the kids to keep doing what they are passionate about doing.”
If the season is pushed for a June start, the area little leagues would be hard pressed to get a season in.
“We have to figure out what’s best for kids and we have to think how many kids we would potentially lose because of the summer,” Tittel said. “We will make adjustments as we go along. Everyone wants to play. We could take our spring season and turn it into the fall. We have fall ball which is usually more instructional.
“That’s an option we have as well.”
Baytown Girls Fastpitch Softball president Sergio Lopez confirms that his league will uphold the mandate set by Little League International.
“It’s also about the safety of the children and everybody else,” Lopez said. “As soon as everything goes back to normal, we will just extend our season and it will go further back into the summer. It’s about giving the community a sense of peace.
“The kids have nothing to do right now and so we want to get it back to as normal as much as we can and get things back to the way it was.”
As for Baytown Teenage PONY Association, president Laura Wamble said that the earliest date the teams can play would be in May if the Goose Creek CISD schools get back in session on the May 4 date they have announced.
“If we don’t get back to school, we will probably scrub the spring and those teams, those kids, they can play in the fall and won’t have to re-register,” Wamble said. “That’s what the game plan is.”
