It was a hit and miss early season for local softball teams, but one thing is for sure: A number of players made their mark on the campaign before it got shut down.
Since the March 13 halt on state sports and subsequent cancellation, a number of athletes were left without a season to finish due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The season wrapped with Barbers Hill challenging for state supremacy once again, a Crosby team making progress with a young club at 10-5 and Anahuac’s rebound from a tough 2019 was trending upward at 8-8-1.
The three Goose Creek CISD high schools were showing signs of progress with young rosters and promise heading into district play.
Sterling had a back-and-forth start to the season, but the connectivity on the roster was undeniable.
“The seniors were doing a great job of creating awesome team chemistry,” RSS head coach DJ Warner said. “Each was doing their part to help us be successful and guide the younger kids to help us reach our goal of getting back to the playoffs.”
Sterling was 7-8 when the season was interrupted.
With coaches input, this is a compiled list of athletes that make up the 2020 Baytown Sun Select All Spring Softball team.
Select team
Faith Bench, sophomore, Crosby: As a young utility player, Bench batted a strong .625 with an .813 slugging percentage. She had 31 put outs with no errors in the field.
Araseli Chavez, senior, Sterling: Had a .417 BA and 11 RBI.
KateLynn Cooper, junior, Barbers Hill: When the Lady Eagles stopped their season at 19-2 and ranked as one of the top teams in Class 5A Cooper was hitting with a .367 avg with eight RBI.
Becca Dehoyos, freshman, Anahuac: She hit .433 with a .595 OBP with 10 RBI and 22 runs scored. The newcomers also had 18 steals in 15 games.
Hayley Freudenberg, senior, Barbers Hill: The Lamar signee hit .424 with nine RBI and six doubles with 18 runs scored.
Summer Gigout, senior, Barbers Hill: She broke into the starting lineup for her final season and acquitted herself well with a .367 BA and one homer with 10 RBI.
Kearston Gooch, freshman, Sterling: Not a bad year one for the young lady who batted .467 with 10 RBI and 10 runs scored in the No. 2 spot. Also pitched 36 innings to good review. “She is a go-getter and just going to keep getting better,” Warner said.
Faith Guidry, junior, Barbers Hill: She did it from the circle with a 3-0 record and a .000 ERA with 23 strikeouts in 13 innings and with the bat - .357 BA, two homers and 16 RBI. She committed to Michigan State.
Madelynn Hembree, senior, Sterling: Hitting from the middle of the lineup, she hit .444 with a team-high 14 RBI.
Becca Henicke, junior, Anahuac: The veteran hit .400 with a .617 OBP and recorded 12 RBI with 22 runs scored and 10 steals.
Kenady Irwin, senior, Sterling: She hit .344 with 15 runs scored and offered a strong glove according to coaches.
Jenna Johnson, senior, Crosby: The senior batted .548 with a .587 on base percentage.
Samantha Landry, junior, Barbers Hill: She may be committed to Louisiana, but she has business left here and was on a roll with a 5-1 record as a pitcher while striking out 65 batters in 38 innings. She also hit .368 with 18 RBI and one tater with nine runs scored.
Jessica Mullins, senior, Barbers Hill: The wise veteran takes her skills to Texas State but not before going 6-0 in the circle with a 2.12 ERA with 60 punchouts in 33 innings.
Cece Pace, senior, Crosby: Her last year in the circle was going well with 36 IP and a 4-2 record with 39 strikeouts with 2.13 ERA.
Nicole Price, junior, Robert E. Lee: The shortstop batted .457 and knocked in 10 runs while scoring 23 times. She also stole 23 bases.
Kendyl Rhea, senior, Sterling: The Lady Rangers backstop batted .382 and plated a team-high 18 times.
Sophia Simpson, junior, Barbers Hill: The junior fireballer celebrated her commitment to UT with a 5-1 record combined with a .000 ERA with 86 strikeouts in 34.1 IP.
Grace Sparks, sophomore, Crosby: Her second year in the circle was a building block from an impressive freshman year. She went 6-1 in the circle with 65 strikeouts over 45 innings and a 1.08 ERA. She also batted .478 with a 1.174 slugging percentage.
Kaitlyn Stork, senior, Sterling: Battled back from injury and provided a strong presence according to Warner about her senior hurler.
Hannah Wiggins, sophomore, Crosby: A sophomore season was off to a hot start as she hit .400 and added eight stolen bases and .913 fielding percentage.
