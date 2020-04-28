An eight-game slate is in store for the Baytown Christian Academy Bulldogs football team as it prepares to contend for another TAPPS six-man state title.
However, more could be in the offing as they look to fill open dates which came by way of Orange Community Christian closing its doors and an inability to fill the other date.
The 2018 champions were dethroned in an opening playoff game after a 9-0 regular season last winter and head coach Jeromey Anderson is building a slate to get them ready for another run for an elite finish.
The Bulldogs will compete in Six Man – Division III District 5.
BCA opens the campaign on 7:30 p.m. Aug. 29 at Bryan Allen Academy for the Kickoff Classic and will play Oakwood.
The Bulldogs home opener will by at 7 p.m. Sept. 4 against Logos Prep Academy before wrapping up the pre-district schedule with a 7 p.m., Sept. 18 date at UIL Chester.
BCA has open dates for Sept. 11 and Oct. 16.
The district schedule features five games in an extended ladder of teams from last year’s three teams.
All kickoffs are planned for 7 p.m. and BCA will host Bryan St. Joseph (Sept. 25), Lake Jackson Brazosport Christian (Oct. 9) and Alvin Living Stones (Nov. 6). Living Stones canceled its season last winter.
Road district games include trips to Bellville Faith Academy (Oct. 2) and Grace Community (Oct. 30).
