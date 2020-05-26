As some of the stay-at-home expectations slowly get lifted by Gov. Greg Abbott that doesn’t mean everyone is rushing out the doors to play as a COVID-19 pandemic continues to live and breath regardless of what some may think.
That doesn’t mean that good music isn’t still in abundance and if one want to hang out at home and chill to some good tunes or maybe take a nice (and safe) walk, they can load up a good playlist and mosey to those rhythms which each step too.
Yes, many like to rely on “my music” and sometimes taste buds stay simple with little broadening of their tuneage horizons.
For some, a musical revival is just in the cards as they choose to relax and play it healthier at home.
Now I could write a book about the kind of music I would recommend, but I will keep my (awesome) suggestions short.
The Power 5
Heavy Metal/Rock: Nightwish. They feature arguably one of the greatest singers (if not the greatest) female vocalist of arguably the past century-plus. Their music? Legendary.
Alternative/Underground: The Birthday Massacre. Poppy but dark retro goth/pop music. Best trait? No swear words over eight albums. Put on a great live show.
Electronic: Grimes. She may have bad taste in husbands, but her music is undeniable. Highly rated by critics across her relatively young career, go check out “Violence” on YouTube. Just stop with that greatness.
Classic alternative/pop: You can’t go wrong with The Smiths, Depeche Mode, New Order/Joy Division, Sioxsie and the Banshees, Bauhaus/Love and Rockets, the Cult or Fields of the Nephilim. You just can’t.
Punk: Too many to go with in a mad time for madder emotions. Check out Bad Religion, Black Flag, Bad Brains, the Misfits, Minor Threat or AFI.
Suggested music by local athletes/coaches
Tim Finn, football coach, Robert E. Lee High School:
“These are artists and songs with videos that I would recommend that you can find on YouTube. My list will be heavily slanted toward country music – and I love saxophone:
A.Uncanny: “At Daryl’s House” with Kenny Loggins as guest performer and “Do It for Love” with Darius Rucker as guest performer.
B.“Satisfy Me” by Anderson East.
C. “Midnight Train to Georgia” by Gladys Knight and Martina McBride.
D. “Obsessed” by Dan and Shay.
E. “When the Going Gets Tough” by Billy Ocean with backups by Michael Douglas, Danny Devito and Kathleen Turner (cast from Romancing the Stone)
F. “Yours” by Russell Dickerson.
G. Luke Combs selections
H. “My Maria” and “I Believe” by Brooks and Dunn.
“I could keep going but enough for now. I hope someone enjoys one or all.”
Greg Smith, boys basketball coach, Sterling High School:
I recommend, Kyle Nix’s “Lightning on the Mountain” (As a Turnpike fan, it’s great to hear this new single. Looking forward to a full album at some point). Kolby Cooper’s “Fall” (It’s very sad that we weren’t able to see him at the Baytown Youth Fair. We certainly missed an amazing show. It may be difficult to get him back next year, because he may a little too big for us by then). And, Read Southall’s “Gunshy” (Two very enthusiastic thumbs up. Not exactly new music but Read stays on repeat at my house).”
Cece Pace, senior, Crosby softball
“Kenny Chesney because his songs make me remember what it’s like to be on a beach and all his songs are good. George Strait because he is a legend and the king of country. I love him so much. Dolly Parton because she is my favorite artist and I love all her songs.”
Kaitlyn Herrera, junior, GCM volleyball/tennis
“Khalid, Parker McCollum and Bad Bunny. I’d say these artists because they all sing different genres, but all of their songs are songs you can listen to whenever.”
Marcos Garza, senior, Sterling baseball
“JCole because he speaks about real life situations and a lot of young kids can relate to him. Kendrick Lamar since kids can relate and he raps about how you can make it out of struggles. Jon Pardi who is just a great over all country singer.”
Alan Dale is the Baytown Sun sports editor and can be reached at alan.dale@baytownsun.com
