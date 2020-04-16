Can we embrace these temporary conditions on our interactions with others? Some days it is overwhelming and our response is a resounding “No!” But most days we can recognize a certain level of frustration is triggering our feelings of being overwhelmed. This frustration is not with the decisions that have been made for our safety due to the Coronavirus but frustration with our own inaction.
Why would we want to do anything? Because we are people of action. And we know intuitively that the key to coming out of this crisis as a strong community is the level of collective action we take as individuals --even if there is a minimum of six feet between us and other barriers such as gloves and masks.
What can we do as individuals that will make a difference? We have seen a lot of suggestions as we’ve been riveted to our screens – constantly checking social media and exceeding the recommended daily dose of news coverage. We have given in to the urge to be lazy, sad, overwhelmed, frustrated, fearful, and angry, among other emotions. Now it is time to get out of our own heads and do something productive.
When we take action, we LIVE UNITED.
Today, we can promise to act: sign up to volunteer at a no contact food distribution site and see how your actions can impact thousands of people in just a few hours. Sign up at https://volunteer.unitedwaygbacc.org/.
Today, we can promise to support our community as it fights COVID-19’s impact on family and friends and neighbors by making a donation to the COVID-19 Emergency Fund. Make your gift online at https://www.unitedwaygbacc.org/GIVE or mail check to UWGBACC, 5309 Decker Drive, Baytown, TX 77520.
To LIVE UNITED is indeed a challenge as unemployment, financial instability, and an increased need for food become the new, and hopefully temporary norm. For over 70 years, United Way of Greater Baytown Area and Chambers County has been a key resource for the community during good times and bad, and we stand strong to continue during this unprecedented time as well. Because of the gracious investments of time, treasure and trust made by YOU, we will remain vigilant in meeting the needs of our community.
In direct response to the COVID-19 crisis, United Way of Greater Baytown Area & Chambers County has established the COVID-19 EMERGENCY FUND to raise funds to help alleviate the burden it has on individuals’ well-being and basic needs. Funds will be distributed to local agencies providing services above and beyond their normal programming.
Today, we have an opportunity to do something, to LIVE UNITED. Please join us in defeating the impact of this crisis.
Melissa Reabold, CEO
United Way of Greater Baytown Area
& Chambers County
