According to Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital, it can take between two and 14 days after being infected with the coronavirus to begin showing symptoms. During this presymptomatic time, people you come into contact with are at risk for becoming infected.
Barbers Hill maintains that the definition of disability in the state election code includes the case if someone feels that voting in person is injurious to his or her health, then they can claim disability. Those are the words from the election code sent to Barbers Hill by the Secretary of State.
State Rep. Mayes Middleton thinks that otherwise healthy people should not be allowed to vote by mail. He also agrees with President Trump that not everyone is eligible to vote by mail, we should not conduct elections that way because of rampant voter fraud with mail-in ballots.
Five states currently conduct all elections entirely by mail. Every state has some form of voting by mail. President Trump votes by mail because he can and he’s the healthiest President that we’ve ever had. The United States Military votes by mail. President Trump’s commission on voter fraud found zero voter fraud.
Why is State Rep. Mayes Middleton willing to put his constituents in harms way over a local election? It has nothing to do with the local election. It has more to do with voter suppression and keeping his party in power after the November 2020 election. President Trump has said publicly that if more people voted by mail Republicans would never be elected.
Are the constituents of State Rep. Mayes Middleton in Barbers Hill willing to risk their lives to help keep Mayes Middleton’s party in power?
If a person is 69 years old, has recovered from Histoplasmosis (affects the lungs) as a child, recovered from a heart attack, recovered from cancer, and is diabetic, but feels perfectly healthy in-spite of all of that, should they be forced to spend some time sharing the coronavirus at the May election, sponsored by State Rep. Mayes Middleton.
Texas voters and more importantly Texas non-voters have all gotten the government they deserve.
Troy Whiteneck
Baytown (Chambers County)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.