I wonder if Mr. Bloom knows that in 2018, 8.2% of all mail in/absentee ballots in the U.S, were disallowed either for duplication, fraudulent, late or unverifiable reasons. I'm sure Mr. Bloom would agree that 8% could swing an election and I'm sure Mr. Bloom wouldn't want that. The Democrats will always say no proof exist but there are thousands of dead people still on the voting rolls and illegals show up every election and vote gathering always seems to rear it's dirty head.
Anybody been to a grocery store lately, gassed up their automobile or standing in line for take out food? Seems to be a crowd in several situations that are deemed ok and we are worried about standing in line with a little distant between voters and some hand sanitizer available?
A person has to have a valid ID to get on a plane, cash a check, open a checking or savings account and in fact you can't even use your old driver license to get a new one without a SS card, passport or birth certificate so why would you want one to exercise the greatest privilege in the world without one? I can't think of anything but one reason and that is to win at any cost legal or illegal. Military and older people with proper ID should be the only reason to mail in. Anybody with me?
Raymond Martin
Mont Belvieu
