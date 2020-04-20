District 23 now has two state representatives. Voters in district 23 were not even allowed to vote for one of them. District 128 Rep. Briscoe Cain has asked Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to begin a criminal investigation into the leaders of Mont Belvieu and Barber Hill ISD for their stand on protecting their constituents live’s by asking them to use mail-in ballots if they were afraid of getting the covid-19 virus. Mayes Middleton, Briscoe Cain, and Ken Paxton are in total agreement on being hell-bent on putting their constituents and their children’s lives at risk by restricting access to mail-in ballots.
So, you’re a parent and you’re not afraid to vote in person. It can take 2 to 14 days after you are infected by the covid-19 virus before symptoms appear. So you go vote in person and someone else infects you and you go home and infect your children.
Republicans have aways believed in small government, letting local governments have control. Now we have the state government overriding elected local government. The republican party does not exist anymore. Welcome to the “MAGA Party”.
The state of Wisconsin has tried in person voting. Milwaukee, Wisconsin’s largest city had 180 polling locations, which dropped to 5 polling locations because a large number of pol workers refused to risk their lives. This worked out so good, Wisconsin is going to do it again in May.
Troy Whiteneck
Baytown, Chambers County
