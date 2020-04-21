Mr. Bloom’s editorial “Mail-In Ballots could save lives” relies entirely on fear to make his point. As is often the case with liberals, every issue is only a choice of extremes, i.e. if you vote in person, you’re going to catch coronavirus and die but if you vote by mail, you’ll live. There’s no middle ground where you can do both. Mr. Bloom attributes opposition to mail in ballots as “Republicans are afraid of the basis of our democracy”. Way down in the 16th paragraph does the Sun lightly dismiss, without any proof, the real reason for opposition to mail in ballots; voter fraud. Well let me tell you, Voter fraud is real and hundreds of convictions have been made and documented. We can only guess how many cases of voter fraud have gone on undetected. If Liberals are so concerned about the “basis of our democracy” then why do they oppose voter ID, support giving drivers licenses to illegals, and want to eliminate the Electoral College? Voter fraud is most often perpetrated by impersonating another voter. Mail-in ballots are ripe for this kind of abuse since someone can easily request a ballot in someone else’s name, pretend to be a voter who is either dead or fictitious, cast duplicate votes, and cast ineligible votes for criminals, illegal aliens, children, or other unqualified individuals. Mail-in ballots are also susceptible to buying votes and voter intimidation since there’s no election judge to supervise the casting of those votes. Think it doesn’t happen? Look at how many people have their tax refunds stolen by someone who filed a return in their name. We already know there are many counties that have more registered voters than actual residents but Liberals see a crisis as cover to advance their liberal agenda, regardless of the expense to freedom and Constitutional protections. Just like churches and grocery stores and others have found ways to safety go about their business, so too can Texas adhere to safe health guidelines while maintaining the sanctity of the voting process. Mr. Bloom’s plea for mail-in voting is just another thinly veiled attempt by liberals to ensure power. Let me tell you Mr. Bloom, Texans can have both health and integrity of the voting process.
Mark Dolecki
Baytown
