There is a clear danger of having a lot of people do in-person voting during a pandemic, even with the best of precautions.
Voting-by-mail is a viable alternative. A lot of people already vote via absentee ballots, and there is an established process in place.
Yet, some Republicans are exploiting the coronavirus crisis to curtail democracy. Looking at you Briscoe Cain, Mayes Middleton, Ken Paxton and legions more.
These Republicans would rather rail against local control and intimidate voters in Mont Belvieu and Barbers Hill rather than allow them to use the clearly safer option of mail-in ballots.
Shame on them.
It’s incredibly telling that these Republicans are afraid of the basis of our democracy. It’s especially telling that a threat to public health if people go to the polls and stand in lines and touch the same touchscreens and pens and so on isn’t enough to get them to support vote by mail.
The pandemic’s threat is so real that the governor has closed all Texas schools for the remainder of the school year to protect students, parents, teachers and the rest of the state, yet these bozos still want people to venture out and cast a ballot in person for clearly politically partisan reasons.
Again, it’s shameful and ultimately futile.
Neither our Empower Texans reps nor the AG can stop Mont Belvieu or Barbers Hill from holding their elections on May 2.
Both jurisdictions have put several precautions in place for voting in-person and are encouraging voters to vote by mail if they are worried about casting their ballot in person.
We applaud the decision by District Judge Tim Sulak this week to issue a temporary injunction allowing all voters at risk of contracting the coronavirus if they vote in person to ask for a mail-in ballot.
There is a clear need to protect citizens from this pandemic while protecting their right to vote.
Much like flattening the curve of the pandemic, a safe and fair election will require flattening the curve of voters congregating in locations where they physically cannot socially distance and allowing everyone the safe alternative of voting by mail ballot.
An election in which people are afraid to vote would be almost as ruinous as one that’s canceled.
Social distancing may remain necessary not only for this summer’s primary elections, but for the November election, too. Even with that precaution, many people may be fearful of voting in person. And most poll workers are elderly.
The only way to protect both public health and the right to vote is to provide all voters with an opportunity to vote by mail in the upcoming elections.
And why not? A lot of the country votes by mail already. Five state do all their voting by mail. Other states allow voters to opt in, voting by mail all the time instead of going to the polls and standing in line. Members of the military do so all of the time. Students away at college often do absentee voting. Even the President of the United States does.
In fact, according to one estimate, almost a quarter of all ballots in the last two national elections were cast by mail.
There is no evidence states that have it suffer a significant amount of voter fraud. They do, however, tend to have pretty good voter turnout.
If the government can trust the mail for our income tax returns, census forms and stimulus checks, it seems to us it should be able to find a way to trust it for voting.
We need to protect our democracy by ensuring that no person should have to choose between preserving their health and exercising their right to vote.
— David Bloom
