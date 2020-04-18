Reading newspapers and watching current events via TV, computer and i-Phone, I try to keep up with the political scene.
I’m also interested in politics from the past, so add books and historical journals to sources of information. Case in point is an article by Jon Lelton Gillum of Rice University about the Democrats’ national convention in 1928 in Houston. I’ve been re-reading Gillum’s article in Touchstone, the historical journal published by Lee College for the Walter Prescott Webb Historical Society. LC professor John Britt gave me this copy, Volume XVI, in 1997. Britt and his LC colleague James Maroney served as managing editors. Another faculty member, Nora Burge, was associate editor.
You’ll never guess who graced the cover of this issue – movie star Betty Grable. The cover was created from an autographed photo that Grable sent the Christmas Card Committee of the Quack Shack for a fund-raising project. Teen-agers active in the recreation center needed a new juke box, and they raised funds by selling Christmas cards containing recipes shared by celebrities. (Betty Grable was one of those celebrities.) Lee College student Kelly Hall wrote the Touchstone article, tracing the Quack Shack’s origin from the REL gym to its building across the road and finally, to its destruction by Hurricane Carla.
I thought I had read every story in this entire issue until I discovered Ralph Wooster’s article about historian/author Walter Prescott Webb. Wooster, who grew up in the community named after his family, was a professor emeritus at Lamar University and a prolific writer who often served as a history consultant for TV shows. In the Touchstone article, he repeated what Webb once wrote: “Historians may be divided into three classes, those who can’t write, those who can but don’t and those who do.”
Wooster became an authority on Civil War history, especially in the little-known role that Texas played.
While sorry I missed his Touchstone article, first time around, I’m glad I recently found it. I learned more about Webb, and also about Wooster, who obviously was inspired, as a student in Webb’s classroom, to teach, research and write.
More later – in a future column -- about what I learned from re-reading the article about the 1928 Democratic National Convention, an event that never would have happened in Houston had it not been for a determined visionary named Jesse Jones.
Wanda Orton is a retired managing editor of The Sun. She can be reached at viewpoints@baytownsun.com, Attention: Wanda Orton.
