Aha! I’ve learned that someone else – Rosalyn Franta Boehme -- is as puzzled as I am about two ways to spell the last name of David G. Burnet, first president of the Republic of Texas and pioneer of Lynchburg, Baytown’s close neighbor.
In an email message, Rosalyn wrote:
“… In 1950 our family with my sisters, Peggy and Karen moved from Crosby to Lakewood to our newly built home on Burnet Bay on Burnet Drive. Why and when did the name change to be spelled Burnett Drive? New street signs went up with the change! This is crazy since the street was named after David G. Burnet when Gene Muller developed Lakewood. This mystery to me must be a mistake from some error, as all my life living there and even on my wedding invitations in 1970 said Burnet Drive. I’m a retired Realtor and one time I was searching old county plats of Lakewood and saw ‘Burnett’ there one time. I surmised a plat mistake that surfaced all those years later set this in motion.”
Like Rosalyn’s family, we lived in Lakewood when the Burnett street signs prevailed, and the double-t versions dominated maps in the bay area.
Did you know that Burnet’s wife Hannah is buried on Burnet Drive? A state historical marker stands at her grave site by a driveway. Former resident Anna Haley, who had a keen interest in Texas history, planted lilies by the grave, knowing they were Hannah’s favorite flower.
When a strong wind kicked up in Lakewood, we often heard an eerie, howling sound that I attributed to the ghost of Hannah Burnet. I told neighbors she was trying to tell street-sign makers: “One ‘t’ in Burnet, durn it! … One ‘t’ !”
Burnet Elementary School, built years ago on Bayway Drive, got its title right, but, in the meantime, the double-t version kept cropping up, not only on maps and street signs, but in documents, news stories, letters and address labels, as well. “T for Two” seemed to be losing the Burnet/Burnett spelling match.
Once upon a time, I suggested forming an organization called STIB, standing for “Single T in Burnet.” Membership is still open; anyone can join. STIB has no meetings, no officers, no by-laws or dues. The only requirement is for members to spread the word about how to spell “Burnet.”
Wanda Orton is a retired managing editor of The Sun. She can be reached at viewpoints@baytownsun.com, Attention: Wanda Orton.
