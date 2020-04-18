Well, I never thought I’d see the day. I had to have rice and pasta products delivered to my door because they weren’t available in-store. I also saw hopscotch squares on the sidewalk, reminiscent of the beloved game from my childhood.
These days are like the traditional wedding rhyme, holding treasures old and new.
While living in an historical time, I count the passing of the years since other memorable events: The sinking of the Titanic, the Apollo 13 mission and the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.
How will this pandemic be recounted in history? Only time will tell, as this story is still being written.
The Kroger curbside pickup order I placed a week out was ready yesterday. I was relieved to find they were only out of a few items. I was also surprised to find Thieves hand sanitizer still in stock on the Young Living website hours after the notification email was sent.
Either people are stocked up or they are more at ease. This comforts me even as I wonder if it should.
I am still not going inside stores. I miss it, though. I miss watching movies at the theater. Eating at restaurants. Seeing everything open, bustling with life.
Some days I am sad, and others I busy myself at home. Sometimes I am both busy and sad.
I spent today doing laundry, tending my plants, writing and watching “Titanic” in memory of her demise 108 years ago.
I cannot help but see the symbolism onscreen. The ship is 2020, we are the passengers and COVID-19 is the iceberg. Many thought they were embarking on an adventure – now and then – but that iceberg lay waiting in the sea. And even as the damage to the ship continued after the iceberg was passed, so will the damage from COVID-19 continue to make itself manifest for some time.
Now, as then, our hope lies in God and in the care we have for one another.
Over the last few weeks I have often thought of this exchange between Gandalf and Frodo in J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Fellowship of the Ring”:
“I wish it need not have happened in my time,” said Frodo. “So do I,” said Gandalf, “and so do all who live to see such times. But that is not for them to decide. All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given us.”
That is all we have to do. We can’t control the world around us, despite our best efforts. We only have to choose what we will do for others and ourselves.
May we choose well.
Stacy Parent is a lifelong resident of Baytown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.