The price of oil is at rock bottom, the local Exxon plant is idling some of its gasoline refining capacity, and there has been a significant drop in drilling operations in west and south Texas.
This should concern you much more than the temporary gyrations of the stock market.
It is easy to blame the virus. When people don’t drive and airlines don’t fly, there isn’t much demand for refined petroleum products, but the public health situation isn’t the only cause.
Saudi Arabia and Russia started a price war right about the time the virus was hitting its stride, adding insult to injury.
Along with the United States, the Saudis and the Russians have the ability to ramp up or tamp down their production of oil. In this case, the latter two nations flooded the world with crude oil in a deliberate attempt to drive down prices.
This is a good old-fashioned price war, and both nations hope that they can grab a bigger share of the market and cash in when prices eventually go up.
For you history buffs, this is exactly how John D. Rockefeller cornered 90% of American oil production in the late 1800s. Take a loss in the short term, drive your rivals out of business, increase the size of your customer base, and raise prices.
Not only are the Russians and the Saudis taking aim at each other, they are also trying to undermine wildcatters in Texas.
Over the last decade, Wall Street investors have thrown money at Texas drillers, and they have responded in kind by starting more wells and hiring more roughnecks.
That is a great deal for everyone, workers and investors alike, but not so great when oil prices plunge.
Wall street investors are now demanding a better return on their money, and the generous flow of capital is starting to dry up. Look for a lot of inefficient and small Texas oil producers to declare bankruptcy soon.
Smelling blood, Russia and Saudi Arabia think that higher oil production and lower prices will kill off a good number of heavily indebted Texas producers. Less American crude on the market means more customers for Vladimir Putin and the Saudi Crown Prince.
This strategy is not without risks. Cheap oil hurts the Russians and the Saudis too, who need oil to be over $80 per barrel to sustain government budgets.
Saudi Arabia tried the same gambit in 2016. It failed, mostly because American drillers buckled down, lowered the cost of production, and became much more efficient. However, a lot of companies went under too.
The price war has been easing up lately, and oil is back on an upward track, but it needs to be over $50 to stabilize the local economy. That price level is a long way off, and it will take a long time for the Gulf Coast economy to recover.
Moving forward, the real indicators to watch are the overall number and rate of COVID-19 infections. When those numbers peak and eventually start to fall, the oil futures markets should respond.
Immunologists at the Texas Medical Center believe, if we maintain social distancing, the peak infection rate will come in late April to early May.
If we can be patient and persistent in our lockdown, the overall economy should be on the road to recovery next year, but energy is anyone’s guess.
Dr. Steve Showalter is a government professor at Lee College in Baytown.
