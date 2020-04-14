The COVID-19 pandemic has caused massive mental health issues for vast numbers of people:
• Tremendous financial stress has been imposed on many through a very nearly general partial economic shutdown. Jobs have been lost and businesses are failing; cash reserves are being drained everywhere. Many families face imminent economic catastrophe. Stress from sudden loss of financial security has been a major trigger for an upsurge of mental health problems.
• Self-esteem among those furloughed or now jobless has plummeted, giving rise to feelings of hopelessness.
• Normal human interactions have been massively disrupted by requirements for social distancing and reduced social contact.
• Fear and uncertainty—regarding such matters as risks for infection and developing the disease, worsening financial and social impact, and much more—have become pervasive, particularly in the most vulnerable sectors of the population
• With increased anxiety and depression, self-destructive behavior is manifesting more widely. Most tragically, this can take the form of suicide attempts. Further, more people are tempted to attempt inappropriate self-medication, and substance abuse has significantly increased. Many who have histories of substance abuse but were in stable remission for a long time have now suffered relapse.
This only skims the surface and touches the most obvious points. COVID-19 has created a major mental health crisis, and far too many people who need and can benefit from professional help do not receive it.
Findings just recently put out by the Kaiser Family Foundation show that the mental health burden is increasing for just about everyone. In an article on the Forbes website, Alice Walton referenced the Kaiser report and noted as follows:
“In a mid-March poll, 32% of people polled said that worry and stress about coronavirus had a negative impact on their mental health. Two weeks later in late March, this number had risen to 45%. And women appear to be suffering more than men. From the most recent KFF poll, women were 16% more likely to say that coronavirus-related worry or stress had had a negative impact on their mental health, compared to men (53% vs. 37%). Compare this to polls two weeks earlier, where the gender gap was just 9% (36% vs. 27%).”
Children and adolescents under 18 have been hit especially hard, and their parents as well, and mothers most particularly. Citing further data from the Kaiser Family Foundation, Walton went on to observe that by the end of the month of March, 2020, “57% of mothers vs. 32% of fathers said their mental health has gotten worse because of the pandemic. Two weeks earlier, there had been just a 5% difference between the genders (36% vs. 31%), suggesting that mothers may be bearing a disproportionately large part of the burden as time goes on.”
With adolescents, the consequences of disruption of normal social life tend to be particularly severe. Large increases in addiction to video games are being seen, along with a myriad of other problems. Many teens are complaining that they feel “caged,” and have no proper outlets for their energies.
All indicators point to a worsening situation over the coming weeks and months. As Roger McIntyre, Professor of Psychiatry and Pharmacology at the University of Toronto and Head of its Mood Disorders Psychopharmacology Unit, has remarked:
“Unfortunately, we have seen an uptick in inquiries and referrals to our mental health treatment center….As time goes on and people develop even more severe anxiety or depression as it relates to economic uncertainty or as a side effect of isolation, we do expect our numbers to continue to increase. What we are seeing is a combustible mix of loneliness and stress that is amplified by COVID-19….What is a major cause for concern is the estimated 10 million Americans that filed jobless claims in the past 2 weeks. For every 1% increase in unemployment, there is generally also a 1% increase in suicide….A lockdown can exacerbate these feelings of loneliness and depression, especially for the unemployed or the young who are also susceptible.”
We cannot merely wish away the COVID-19 crisis; it will run its course, and we cannot expect a full return to normalcy until a vaccine is developed and generally available, which is likely to take between one and two years. But help for mental health is issues is available right now. Here in Baytown, CAN Behavioral Health, located at 401 W. Texas Avenue and available by phone at 281- 427-4226, is a major community resource. CAN Behavioral Health is partnered with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital, Lee College, Goose Creek Consolidated ISD, and other prominent institutions, and has Mary Hewitt, MD, as its medical director. You are urged to call, and to remember that timely help can head off consequences that could otherwise become disastrous. Help can be lifesaving, and all who can benefit should take advantage of it.
CAN Behavioral Health offers comprehensive services to all age groups. However, under current government-imposed mandates, group services are limited to a maximum of 10 people. Space is therefore limited at present, and those who need services should make contact promptly.
John Havenar is founder and president of Cease Addiction Now.
