Amy turned over, groaned, and slapped the insistent alarm to silence. She punched her husband and then rolled off the bed to start her day. She padded to the kitchen and grabbed a quick cup of coffee as she called to her children to rise and shine.
She ignored their whines as she dropped their Pop Tarts in the toaster and poured them a couple of glasses of milk. She was out of eggs since her grocery delivery was scheduled for this afternoon. Pop Tarts would have to do this morning.
Back to the bedroom, she pulled on some yoga pants and an oversized t-shirt. Her husband was stumbling around trying to find some shorts to clothe himself.
After grabbing a bowl of cereal, she was ready to start her workday. She opened the door down the hall to the office/school room where she would spend her day. She powered on her computer as well as the two for the kids, and yelled for them to get a move on.
After logging on to her computer, she did the same for the kids. They were slowly making their way into the room and taking their places in front of their machines. And so their day began.
In the bedroom, her husband was mimicking their moves in front of his own screen. Since his work entailed a lot of phone calls, he had to have a more separate workplace. Her work was moving around data and numbers, so she could be with the kids and oversee their school work.
At 10:00, she had a doctor appointment which she had timed with the kids’ break. As she sent them outside to play, she called up her doctor’s office and was soon doing her virtual visit, after taking her temperature and blood pressure so she could report it to him. It was soon determined that her allergies were flaring up, and he called in some medicine to the local pharmacy who would deliver it that afternoon.
After working a while longer, she looked up the menu for the burger joint nearby and ordered lunch, which was delivered to their door in a few minutes. Afterward, she monitored her kids’ work online and continued with her own. During the afternoon break, she allowed them a little TV time before they came back in to work a while longer. Then they finished up their day. Her husband still had some things to take care of and they decided they wanted Chinese for dinner so they ordered for Door2Door to deliver it at 6.
After the meal, they all got on social media and caught up with what their friends were up to and did some shopping online. Her husband watched a YouTube about how to fix their kitchen faucet and then hopped on Amazon to order the parts he would need to do it.
The doorbell rang, announcing the arrival of packages that held some clothes and computer games for the kids, blinds for the bathroom window, athletic shoes to wear on the treadmill, and some new towels.
This weekend, they decided against going to the new play at the community theater, but opted to stream it to their 75-inch television. No need to dress up when they could just view it in the comfort of their own home; the same for church on Sunday. Thus would end their week and they never had to leave home.
Reality? Yes, today because of the COVID-19 crisis. Tomorrow, maybe a way of life.
A former longtime Baytown resident, Ginger Stripling now lives in Mont Belvieu. Contact her at viewpoints@baytownsun.com, Attention: Ginger Stripling.
