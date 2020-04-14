Over the years my wife has bemoaned the existence of so many roads called Cedar Bayou. Lots of folks might have the same conundrum so here’s what I have found.
The first road from Lynchburg to Cedar Bayou was established in 1837 following the mail route “from Houston by way of Harrisburg and Lynchburg.” This road crossed the San Jacinto River on Nathaniel Lynch’s ferry and roughly followed today’s FM 1100 north to Highlands turning east on Wallisville Road. It crossed Cedar Bayou on David Kokernot’s ferry which connected the east and west sides of today’s Needlepoint Road. (This is the road labeled 1837 on the map).
In 1839 the road now called Hwy 90 was designated as the road from Lynchburg to Cedar Bayou. It started at Lynch’s ferry and went north for a way until it turned east following today’s Highway 90 and crossed Cedar Bayou just west of Dayton.
Seth Carey laid out the town of Shearn on Cedar Bayou stream near the Methodist Church in 1859. He sold several lots, mostly to members of the Ilfrey family where Charles Ilfrey established a store and a ferry across the bayou.
In 1861 the road from Goose Creek to Shearn was laid out starting at Goose Creek as an extension of an older road which ran from Lynchburg along Bayway Drive to Samuel Page’s ferry which crossed Goose Creek at the Highway 146 bridge near the Bayland Marina. The road continued along today’s Lee Drive to follow West Main Street and turned direct to Shearn at the old Budweiser distributor (labeled 1861).
When the new Cedar Bayou Post Office opened in Shearn in 1871 that town soon became known as Cedar Bayou and the road to Shearn became the road to Cedar Bayou. The Lynchburg Post Office opened the following year and the Lynchburg to Cedar Bayou Mail Route was established with a low water crossing over Goose Creek. As the town of Cedar Bayou gained in size and importance a bridge over Goose Creek was needed, so in February 1881 Harris County Commissioners spent fifty dollars to build it and in October 1882 spent an another eighty dollars to complete it. This became the road we now call Cedar Bayou-Lynchburg Road (labeled 1881). I don’t know the exact route of the original road, but on the west side of North Main it probably was the same as today’s road since it follows land grant boundaries and property lines. This was a dirt road and when it rained, turned into a mud road, so in 1916 it was paved with oyster and clam shell. That helped some but it wasn’t until after 1935 that the shell was blacktopped and it wasn’t paved with concrete until decades later.
In June 1890 a Jury of View consisting of C.M. Milam, J.P. Smith, W.O. Ilfrey, R.C. Epperson and John Parker was appointed by the County Commissioners “straighten the road from Lynchburg to Cedar Bayou”. There were some objections from the citizens of Cedar Bayou over the way the road was being routed and in October they complained to the Commissioners Court. The differences must have been ironed out because the following month the Jury of View reported the road was completed from Lynchburg all the way to W. C. Ilfrey & Brother’s store in Cedar Bayou (this is a reroute of the 1881 road). East Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Road which extends from N. Main to Sjolander Road was built sometime between 1905 and 1916.
Over the years, parts of the 1881 Cedar Bayou Lynchburg have been renamed McKinney Road, Bob Smith Road and N. Main Street. In 1973 the residents of Coady, a community east of Thompson Road, petitioned the city of Baytown to change the name of the west end of the road to Coady Road, reasoning that all the roads named Cedar Bayou and Lynchburg were too confusing.
Park Street was laid out in 1895 (labeled 1895) as the Wooster Cedar Bayou Road, but on the 1916 US Geological Survey it was also called Lynchburg and Cedar Bayou Road. Today’s Bayway Drive to West Main, South Main and North Main, Cedar Bayou Road, and Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Road were all called Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Road! Are you still with me?
But we’re doing better now. When Kilgore Road was laid out in 1896 it was called Cedar Bayou to Bay Shore Road; West Main Street used to be the Baytown-Pelly Road; Park Street was originally Wooster-Cedar Bayou Road; North and South Main used to be called either Goose Creek Cedar Bayou or Goose Creek Lynchburg Road depending on which way you were going; and Bayway Drive started out in 1847 as the road from Lynchburg to Goose Creek.
If you got flung off the merry-go-round, don’t worry; I just barely held on myself. I believe that when Bob Hope, Dorothy Lamour, and Bing Crosby were making their “Road” movies back in the 40s and 50s, they didn’t do one here because they just couldn’t decide what to name it.
Baytown resident Chuck Chandler is retired from the Exxon Refinery and serves as Vice President of Baytown Historical Preservation Association. Contact him at chuck.chandler@baytownhistory.org
