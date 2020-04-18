An unforgettable Easter to cherish forever

Forgive me if this is too personal, too family oriented – you know I don’t like writing about myself personally – but this past Easter Sunday was one we shan’t ever forget. Just when Wife Margie and I thought we might never smile again, IT happened.
(Dang you, coronavirus!)
Of course, this is the day we celebrate the Big Editor In The Sky’s rising from the tomb and giving goofballs like me a chance at redemption. Thank you, Sir.
But I’m not getting into a religious theme here, although I could, being fairly heavenly and all.
Nope, I’ll leave that to gospelists such as Danny Biddy, retired pastor at Old River Baptist Church (and a far better columnist for The Baytown Sun than I am); Tommy Clements, preacherman for Second Baytown who, on occasion, acknowledges me in public; and Father John Lee, our priest at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Like most people throughout the world who have practically locked themselves inside because of the stupid virus, Wife Margie and I have become stir-crazy (you know the feeling, right?), and we saw it being no different on Easter Sunday.
Still, Easter WAS on our minds. We’d have to make the best of it.
We easily remembered 2019 when we made the trip to Magnolia, or whatever it’s called, to visit family there. It was joyous.
We spent the night with daughter Robin Richards and son-in-law Steve. On Sunday we met the Erikson clan at St. Matthias the Apostle Catholic Church.
Afterward, we all assembled at the Eriksons’ for vittles, and enjoyed the company of granddaughter Katie, husband Christian, and great-grandbabies Kamille, Connor, Collin, and Klaire, who would be celebrating her first-ever Easter.
It was a wonderful day … until we had to leave and head home.
Not this year. We were mournful. And lonely.
But bless her heart, Katie would make this a much better day than we anticipated.
She texted me on Good Friday and said the family wanted to order lunch for us and have it delivered. Wow. No kidding?
On Saturday, we spoke to our precious granddaughter by way of a nearby cell tower. She said since we enjoy Cracker Barrel from time to time, she would order an Easter-like lunch from there and have it delivered.
For whatever reason, it wouldn’t arrive until 1:30, but we were overjoyed with just the thought of what they were doing for us, so we said, “Okey dokey.”
What was going to be a depressing day, suddenly turned into a smattering of sunlight.
On Easter, we were getting hungry when we received a call from our man Connor. “Hey, T [that’s me], Cracker Barrel will be there in a few minutes. Mom said they’d deliver it to the back at the iron gate. She said put your masks on and they’ll give you your food.”
Since we always obey Katie and Christian, a top-flight pediatrician at Texas Children’s Hospital–The Woodlands, we did as instructed.
Were we in for a surprise.
When we went outside, there stood our wonderful family, in person and in living color, with homecooked food in hand. What?
YES, THEY WERE AT OUR HOUSE!
They had driven 65 miles to bring us a meal! (That explained the 1:30 delivery.)
We were overjoyed.
By strict doctor’s orders, there would be no touching, and we stayed on the other side of the gate. The temptation for hugging and kissing was overwhelming. But we obeyed.
Klaire, who will be two in June, had a little problem at first, what with us wearing masks. But after Katie told us to lift our masks and show her who we were, she wanted to see her T and Nonee [Wife Margie].
As good as I am, it is hard to find the words to describe what this surprise visit, even at a distance, meant to us. Unbelievable!
As Danny, Tommy, and Father Lee would say, “See, there IS a Big Razorback In The Sky. Let us rejoice and be glad.”
We shall never forget Easter 2020.
Thank you, Sir!
Jim Finley is a retired managing editor of The Sun. He can be reached at viewpoints@baytownsun.com, Attention: Jim Finley.
