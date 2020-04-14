We finally got over the startling discovery of how empty the house was. Those noisy teens went back to college and the house was quiet again. Too quiet!
“When are the kids coming home?”
“They didn’t say when they left. Seems like they were eager to get back to college and see their friends.”
It made me feel useless except when they needed a few extra dollars. Then I became important again. I secretly longed for them to be back home like it used to be. I recognize that I don’t like change. When the Cokes and cookies last too long, life had changed. I’d gotten used to the closed bedroom doors and the dark hallway.
A visit is a gift by college age. They are working, studying, needing an advance on the money. We are lucky if we get a Sunday phone call. But we have gotten used to it and know that is life for empty nesters.
Suddenly, out of nowhere, they are back again. I had just gotten to appreciate the empty nest. The pile of laundry, empty cereal boxes and orange juice bottles left in the fridge with barely a sip left in the bottle indicated my comfortable life had disappeared.
Now they are crammed back with us, changing the TV channel and making fun of my cowboy movies. Have I forgotten how little they listen to me?
The electric bills, the gas card and the grocery bills are swollen. We find ourselves looking forward to becoming obsolete again. Couldn’t the University “shelter them in place” in the dorms? Finding activities that entertain them is even harder than when they were preschoolers. You should have seen their faces when I suggested they go in the backyard and turn cartwheels. Build a treehouse. Plant petunias and caladiums.
Their discontent is hard to deal with when their best laid plans for spring and summer melt away. As the parent I’m supposed to have the answers. They will soon throw their unanswerable questions at me. I was longing to have them back, like it used to be, but now I pray for them to get on with their lives. Out there is where their future is. I am wondering, is this sweet or bitter? What is the word for this misery?
JoAn Martin is a retired teacher with five published novels. Reach her at Josbook@mindspring.com or www.josbooks.com.
