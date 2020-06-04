Like many of you, I have been deeply pained by the events surrounding the death of George Floyd. As I watch the news, I am filled with sadness and anger. Most of all, I am left with unanswered questions. How did such an atrocity happen – again? How much more violence must occur before we collectively take a stand against racial injustice?
Yesterday I fumbled my way through a conversation about these events with my 10-year-old son. I struggled when he asked “these kinds of things don’t happen where we live, do they mommy?” The truth is my mostly white son will likely never have to face the discrimination that his black cousin will experience in his lifetime. They will fundamentally experience life differently in this country simply on the basis of the color of their skin. And this recognition hurts me to my core.
In my heart I believe I was called by a higher power to lead Lee College and this community. I have taken on this role through the ups and downs. Even through a global pandemic. As your college president, I condemn these acts of racially motivated violence.
As James Fallows suggests, “Community colleges are America’s institutions of the moment.” Collectively we serve the most underserved and vulnerable populations providing hope and the promise of a better life for all who grace our halls.
Lee College is an anchor of this community. I have witnessed how much this community loves this college and how much this college loves this community.
We can do more. We must do more.
We must be engaged in the hard work that comes in dismantling the barriers to student access and success that exist in our own structures and policies shaped by the effects of structural racism. It is not lost upon me that the very name of our college may contribute to the lack of inclusivity. Our burden is heavy. But this work is at the very core of our mission to make the world a better place. And our students deserve nothing less.
I ask you to join me in a commitment to do the hard work together and to engage in peaceful dialogue. Through shared purposes, shared struggles, and shared hearts, we can accomplish so much more.
Dr. Lynda Villanueva is president of Lee College.
