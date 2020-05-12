Here are the top-10 most-read articles at www.baytownsun.com for the week of May 4 to May 11 as determined by the number of page views:
1. Unintended consequences of COVID-19 (Tuesday)
2. Pinehurst man arrested on child porn charge (Tuesday)
3. New GC junior school to be renamed after Edward Franklin “E.F.” Green (Wednesday)
4. Parade honors 60 years of marriage (Thursday)
5. VP: Showbiz to reopen Baytown theater May 18 (Tuesday)
6. Baytown COVID-19 ticks up (Friday)
7. BFD in viral fight (Tuesday)
8. 1 dead in Highway 146 pedestrian crash involving tractor trailer (Friday)
9. Baytown Sun named Newspaper of the Year (Tuesday)
10.$30K reward offered in Chambers County slaying (Wednesday)
The three most-read articles for the year, based on views, are, “Harris Co. Public Health: 23 Covid-19 cases in Baytown” (April 11), “Baytown firefighters test positive for coronavirus” (April 10), and “Chambers County enacts youth curfew” (March 18). — Michael Pineda
